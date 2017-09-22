Conor McGregor May End Up Testifying Against The UFC In Congress

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
09.22.17

Getty Image

The last few weeks have been relatively short on Conor McGregor news. Following his lucrative defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in August, the UFC champ has been spending some time off vacationing in Ibiza with family and friends. But those keeping a close eye on the headlines may have noticed one extremely important development. Word is McGregor will testify in front of the United States Congress in favor of extending the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act to protect MMA fighters.

“We have been told by his team that he was going to come to the Hill to talk about this,” Congressman Markwayne Mullin told Reuters. Mullin, who holds a 3-0 record in MMA himself, is the politician at the head of pushing for the change.

The UFC is unsurprisingly against all of this. The Ali Act protects fighters from unfair contracts that prevent them from fighting for other promoters, establishes an independent ranking system, and bans promoters from acting as a fighter’s manager. A lot of this has the potential to turn MMA on its head depending on how the act is interpreted or enforced, so UFC ownership has been spending millions over the years lobbying against the move.

So why is Conor McGregor about to step in and fight for it?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMMAUFC

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP