YouTube/allsportswny

Back in 1992, Donald Trump was simply a rich businessman of varied success that would make appearances at celebrity golf tournament events, not the President of the United States. For example, Trump took part in then Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly’s “Stargaze Shootout” in 1992, which was an event for athletes and celebrities prior to his golf tournament the next day.

At that event in Buffalo, New York, there was a competition to see who could throw a football through a hole for the prize of plane tickets and, according to the YouTube description, qualify for the million dollar toss later in the event. Chris Collinsworth served as one of the emcees for the introductions and called Trump “my man” for being able to get a date with Marla Maples (Trump’s then girlfriend).