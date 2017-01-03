Drew Brees Is Doing A Nice Thing And Bringing Up To 69 Dunkin’ Donuts To Louisiana

#NFL
01.03.17 4 hours ago

Shutterstock

When you hear the name Drew Brees, what’s the first thought that enters your mind? Doughnuts, of course. What’s next? Coffee, obviously. So it only makes sense that Brees is partnering with Dunkin’ Donuts to develop nearly 70 (but not quite 70) new stores throughout Louisiana.

Let’s allow The Advocate to explain what’s happening and allow us an early 2017 nice joke.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback will partner with Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee Vik Patel to develop up to 69 (edit note: nice) new Dunkin’ Donuts stores in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria over the coming years, according to a news release from Dunkin’ Donuts.

The first new Dunkin’ Donuts store will open in 2017, and the group will also co-own five existing stores in Louisiana.

There are only six Dunkin’ Donuts within 50 miles of New Orleans (I did the research!), which is astounding to me as someone that has lived his entire life in the Northeast. I just assumed every American had access to watery coffee and decent donuts in a five-block radius of their homes. There are way more Starbucks stores in the area, so my deepest sympathies to the people that have been enjoying good coffee that may see their nearest location put out of business by big bad capitalist Drew Brees.

Whatever. It’s DD. If Brees needs some side money because the Saints checks aren’t cutting it anymore, good for him. We’re all just trying to survive. I wonder if the stores Brees owns will sell … turnovers. Because of football terminology. Anyway, thanks for reading.

(The Advocate)

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCOFFEEDREW BREESdunkin donutsNFLSTARBUCKS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP