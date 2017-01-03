Shutterstock

When you hear the name Drew Brees, what’s the first thought that enters your mind? Doughnuts, of course. What’s next? Coffee, obviously. So it only makes sense that Brees is partnering with Dunkin’ Donuts to develop nearly 70 (but not quite 70) new stores throughout Louisiana.

Let’s allow The Advocate to explain what’s happening and allow us an early 2017 nice joke.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback will partner with Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee Vik Patel to develop up to 69 (edit note: nice) new Dunkin’ Donuts stores in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria over the coming years, according to a news release from Dunkin’ Donuts. The first new Dunkin’ Donuts store will open in 2017, and the group will also co-own five existing stores in Louisiana.

There are only six Dunkin’ Donuts within 50 miles of New Orleans (I did the research!), which is astounding to me as someone that has lived his entire life in the Northeast. I just assumed every American had access to watery coffee and decent donuts in a five-block radius of their homes. There are way more Starbucks stores in the area, so my deepest sympathies to the people that have been enjoying good coffee that may see their nearest location put out of business by big bad capitalist Drew Brees.

Whatever. It’s DD. If Brees needs some side money because the Saints checks aren’t cutting it anymore, good for him. We’re all just trying to survive. I wonder if the stores Brees owns will sell … turnovers. Because of football terminology. Anyway, thanks for reading.

(The Advocate)