Getty Image

The Florida Gators were home on Saturday and their fans found a way to give tribute to hometown hero Tom Petty. The musician, who died on Monday, was a Gainesville native.

Florida offered a simple tribute to the music legend on Saturday, playing his hit “I Won’t Back Down” during a stoppage in play while the Gators took on LSU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Fans sang and clapped along, making for a surprisingly emotional moment during a commercial break at a sporting event.