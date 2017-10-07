Florida Football Paid Tribute To Tom Petty With An Incredible In-Stadium Singalong

#Tom Petty
10.07.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The Florida Gators were home on Saturday and their fans found a way to give tribute to hometown hero Tom Petty. The musician, who died on Monday, was a Gainesville native.

Florida offered a simple tribute to the music legend on Saturday, playing his hit “I Won’t Back Down” during a stoppage in play while the Gators took on LSU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Fans sang and clapped along, making for a surprisingly emotional moment during a commercial break at a sporting event.

