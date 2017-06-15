Getty Image / Showtime

After seemingly endless back-and-forth and pot shots thrown in the media and rumors of dates and contracts being worked on, the official announcement that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor would actually be getting in the ring together still managed to sneak up on us all.

On Wednesday afternoon, whispers that Mayweather Promotions had booked a Las Vegas venue for August 26 quickly became an official announcement from all parties involved that the super fight between the greatest boxer of the past two decades and the biggest star in MMA history would meet at T-Mobile Arena on Showtime PPV.

The suddenness of the fight date is why this announcement surprised so many. Pay-per-view bouts usually call for many months-long promotions in order to create the proper level of hype for the event, but this event needs little in the way of added hype. No one needs to be told to tune in to the build up for Mayweather and McGregor after the two have spent the better part of eight months treating every public appearance like it was already part of a promotion.

Mayweather has made it well known that the only fight he would be willing to take was McGregor, and McGregor likewise insisted that Mayweather be the top priority for Dana White and UFC, who were stunningly accommodating to their fighter’s seemingly ridiculous demand to go try his hand at boxing. And so, here we are, suddenly two and a half months away from a massive boxing match between one of the greatest boxers of all-time, who is undefeated as a professional and was so lacking in competition that he simply walked away while on top and still in tremendous physical shape, and one of the UFC’s most lethal strikers who has never boxed as a professional.

It sounds ridiculous on paper, and likely it’s just as ridiculous in reality. It’s a different sport than what McGregor competes in, although a relative to it, and he’s going in against someone that the best boxers in the world could never take down. No one will give McGregor much of a chance in this fight, as he’s a +700 underdog to Mayweather (-1100) at Vegas sportsbooks. That is, except for Mayweather, who has noted McGregor’s power and said he’s a legitimate threat to knock him out.