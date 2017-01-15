Here’s the rub: if Floyd Mayweather ever fights Conor McGregor in a boxing ring, the world champion boxer and living legend in the sport will win. Easily. If Mayweather ever fights McGregor in an MMA octagon, the world champion mixed martial artist and living legend in the sport will win. Easily. Even with those undeniable truths, there still seems to be a ton of intrigue in a potential fight, with Dana White even jumping into the fray and making a $25 million offer to both fighters to finally face off.

Floyd laughed the offer off, but he is entertaining the entire thing, telling Jim Gray during the latest TMT Promotions boxing event on Showtime that he’s willing to take the fight, with a caveat involving money, of course.

“The best thing to do is look up how much money Conor McGregor has made, then look up how much money Floyd Mayweather has made, and then we can make the fight happen,” he said. When asked outright if he wants the fight, Floyd again alluded to the money making opportunity, saying “I’m a businessman at the end of the day,” before adding “absolutely.”

In reality, this fight is probably never, ever going to happen. In Floyd’s long-awaited but ultimately disappointing megafight with his press rival Manny Pacquiao, he took home nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the bout. For his own megafight, McGregor took home nearly just a little over one percent of that record purse by pulling a reported $3 million for his second fight with Nate Diaz. That, along with Diaz’s reported $2 million purse made the bout the first ever UFC fight in which both combatants took home a seven-figure paycheck.

All that is to say this, the gulf between the money Floyd will want, and the amount the amount Conor has made, will always be the thing that could doom this fight. Still, it’s fun to talk about.