Mike Tyson Has Now Joined The Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown Boxing Match

This Soulja Boy vs. Chris Brown thing has escalated pretty quickly, huh? Last week Baby Draco liked an Instagram picture of Breezy’s ex-girlfriend, Karreueche Tran. Breezy got pissed and allegedly called Soulja Boy and threatened to kick his ass. The “Crank That” rapper ran to social media and told Chris to come catch these hands if he wanted to. Chris agreed and proposed a celebrity boxing match so he can give Soulja a “grown man beating.”

Then 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather got into the mix with the later now promoting the fight as a pay-per-view live event. Mayweather, who’s betting at least 100 stacks on Soulja Boy, is also training the 26-year-old rapper while 50 Cent is betting his money on Chris Brown. With Mayweather in Draco’s corner, Fif is leveling the playing field with Iron Mike.