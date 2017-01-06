Getty Image

The NFL playoffs are supposed to be a matchup of the best of the best. Except when the Raiders and Texans play and it’s a battle between Connor Cook and Brock Osweiler. Most times, however, it’s a battle of the best. Which is why we put together an all-playoff all-star team to get us ready for the run to the Super Bowl. These players may not be on the best team, but they are the best at their position.

Offense

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Patriots

Getty Image

There are a lot of good quarterbacks in the playoffs this year. And then there are Cook and Osweiler. But even guys like Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethelisberger can’t match up to the postseason success Brady has in his career. And he’s played a month less than everyone, so he’s healthy and ready to go. Say what you will about New England’s passing targets this postseason, but if you get your pick of the entire league, you start with the ball in Brady’s hands.

Running Back — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Getty Image

If you’re noticing a trend here, yes we picked another guy who missed the first month of the season. Football is hard, and the season is a grind. At this point in the year those nagging, lingering injuries add up and slow you down. Bell has four fewer wear on his tires (61 less carries than Zeke Elliot, for example) and can do special things no matter what conditions. Consider this: he put up 298 yards in the snow against the Bills in Week 14. He’s a special running back, and he’s our starter.