Odell Beckham Is Not A Villain, So Please Stop Trying To Make Him One

SNY screenshot

You probably went to bed last night following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-19 win over the New York Giants and thought, “Well, I just watched a football game that went down to the wire, and now I will go to sleep.” It’s weird that you vocalize that, but fine.

Then, as you mail in your final day of work before the holiday weekend by scanning the internet for a distraction, you come across some fresh content. You weren’t aware of this content last night, but there it is now. “Odell Beckham is at it again.” Oh, heck yeah, buddy. You were going to check the lines on some college football bowl games, but now it’s time to get angry about the sports man doing a thing. You love it when the sports man crosses the lines of proper sports conduct and people talk about it.

I hate to break this to you, but you have again fallen victim to Odell Beckham fake news.