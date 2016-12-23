Odell Beckham Is Not A Villain, So Please Stop Trying To Make Him One

#NFL
12.23.16 19 hours ago
beckhamsad

SNY screenshot

You probably went to bed last night following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-19 win over the New York Giants and thought, “Well, I just watched a football game that went down to the wire, and now I will go to sleep.” It’s weird that you vocalize that, but fine.

Then, as you mail in your final day of work before the holiday weekend by scanning the internet for a distraction, you come across some fresh content. You weren’t aware of this content last night, but there it is now. “Odell Beckham is at it again.” Oh, heck yeah, buddy. You were going to check the lines on some college football bowl games, but now it’s time to get angry about the sports man doing a thing. You love it when the sports man crosses the lines of proper sports conduct and people talk about it.

I hate to break this to you, but you have again fallen victim to Odell Beckham fake news.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSNEW YORK GIANTSNFLOdell Beckham

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 20 hours ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP