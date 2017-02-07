We Just Witnessed The Greatest 12 Months Of Sports Championships Ever

02.07.17

The Patriots incredible comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI was the exclamation point on what is the best stretch of sports championship games and series ever.

From April 2016 to February 2017 sports fans witnessed some of the all-time great games and series across all sports. It began with Villanova and North Carolina playing in an instant classic for the NCAA championship. Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating three-pointer for the Wildcats erasing what could have been an all-time NCAA Tournament moment from Marcus Paige after his double-clutch three to tie the game.

