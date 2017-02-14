Getty Image

New England Patriots quarterback and pajama master Tom Brady is probably pretty pumped because he gets to go to the White House and hang out with best bud Donald Trump, who is still president of America as of this post. Six of his teammates (so far) who helped win the Super Bowl won’t be going, and Brady was finally asked about it.

His answer, via Pro Football Talk, may surprise you:

“It really is a great experience,” Brady said. “Putting politics aside, it never was a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates. Everyone has their own choice. It’s an offseason. These days are valuable for everybody. You only get so much time with your family and friends, and if people don’t want to go they don’t want to go and that’s their choice.”

Wait, so he’s OK with it? That’s surprising. He really is a positive person. You’d think he’d be sad teammates didn’t want to hang out with his good pal, but this is very diplomatic. It’s supportive, even.

Besides, Brady knows about skipping a White House visit.

“Everybody has their own choice,” Brady said. “There’s certain years, like a couple years ago, I wanted to go and didn’t get the opportunity based on the schedule — we didn’t get told until I think like 10 days before we were going, and at that point I had something I’d been planning for months and couldn’t get there.”

Ah, so Brady figures it’s OK that he skipped the Obama visit so it’s OK if others skip the Trump visit, maybe because he sees the decisions as equal. Looking back, it sure is odd that Brady took the three White House trips when George W. Bush was in office, found a reason to not visit Obama and now is pumped to hug is friend, Donald Trump.

It will be interesting to see if Brady’s blessing leads to more teammates bailing.

