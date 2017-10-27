The Year You Almost Forgot To Hate The Yankees

Getty Image

It’s been 25 years since “Yankees Universe” endured a losing season. The team has won the World Series five times since then. That’s an insane amount of good fortune for those fans.

But they’ve won one title in the last 16 years, and in the new century The Yankee Way has been to spend an ungodly amount of money chasing past successes by acquiring second-hand stars seeking their own return to form. The strategy was met with mostly middling results. Because of all this, the Yankees deserved to spend at least one season waving the white flag. Baseball law required it and the actual universe demanded it.

Apparently, the actual universe can f*ck right the hell off.

The Yankees’ brand is built on implied superiority and bold names. It’s hard to sell that (and thousand-dollar box seats) when you suck, so the Yankees were always going to, at least, feign an effort to compete and resist the kind of full-on rebuild other teams and their fans must suffer through. Despite the hopes of Yankee-haters, this team wasn’t going to willfully surrender to the conditions that make 90-loss seasons a regular occurrence, but they also weren’t poised to be great (or even very good) while relying on untested prospects in key spots. This was probably a .500 team at best. Interesting? Sure. Fun? Maybe for a while, but nothing more.

The law of averages holds that the Yankees’ young nucleus should have included one or two players who fell short of expectations. Nobody hits on every lottery ticket. Someone had to be the next Jesus Montero or Ricky Ledee — hyped Yankee prospects from the past that flamed out fast or never lived up to expectations.

But that never happened. Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino, and Chad Green stepped up for the pitching staff. Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge became two of the game’s most dominant hitters, smashing dingers on the regular.

Didi Gregorius took another leap forward, CC Sabathia embraced his role as stopper, and Starlin Castro became an All-Star a year after the Chicago Cubs quit on him. They even found a guy nicknamed “Toe” (Ronald Torreyes) to be an unlikely spark plug off the bench and brought in Todd Frazier after years of being reminded during Yankee broadcasts that he had once stood next to Derek Jeter as a Little Leaguer.

The 2017 Yankees weren’t just fun — flexing muscles, flashing smiles, pumping youthful energy into the game, and doing fake sideline interviews in the dugout — they were actually likable. Seductively so.