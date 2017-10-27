The Year You Almost Forgot To Hate The Yankees

#World Series 2017 #New York Yankees
Features Editor
10.27.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

It’s been 25 years since “Yankees Universe” endured a losing season. The team has won the World Series five times since then. That’s an insane amount of good fortune for those fans.

But they’ve won one title in the last 16 years, and in the new century The Yankee Way has been to spend an ungodly amount of money chasing past successes by acquiring second-hand stars seeking their own return to form. The strategy was met with mostly middling results. Because of all this, the Yankees deserved to spend at least one season waving the white flag. Baseball law required it and the actual universe demanded it.

Apparently, the actual universe can f*ck right the hell off.

The Yankees’ brand is built on implied superiority and bold names. It’s hard to sell that (and thousand-dollar box seats) when you suck, so the Yankees were always going to, at least, feign an effort to compete and resist the kind of full-on rebuild other teams and their fans must suffer through. Despite the hopes of Yankee-haters, this team wasn’t going to willfully surrender to the conditions that make 90-loss seasons a regular occurrence, but they also weren’t poised to be great (or even very good) while relying on untested prospects in key spots. This was probably a .500 team at best. Interesting? Sure. Fun? Maybe for a while, but nothing more.

The law of averages holds that the Yankees’ young nucleus should have included one or two players who fell short of expectations. Nobody hits on every lottery ticket. Someone had to be the next Jesus Montero or Ricky Ledee — hyped Yankee prospects from the past that flamed out fast or never lived up to expectations.

But that never happened. Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino, and Chad Green stepped up for the pitching staff. Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge became two of the game’s most dominant hitters, smashing dingers on the regular.

Didi Gregorius took another leap forward, CC Sabathia embraced his role as stopper, and Starlin Castro became an All-Star a year after the Chicago Cubs quit on him. They even found a guy nicknamed “Toe” (Ronald Torreyes) to be an unlikely spark plug off the bench and brought in Todd Frazier after years of being reminded during Yankee broadcasts that he had once stood next to Derek Jeter as a Little Leaguer.

The 2017 Yankees weren’t just fun — flexing muscles, flashing smiles, pumping youthful energy into the game, and doing fake sideline interviews in the dugout — they were actually likable. Seductively so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#World Series 2017#New York Yankees
TAGSAaron JudgeNEW YORK YANKEESWorld Series 2017

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP