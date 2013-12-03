The 10 Best Games By A Player Visiting Madison Square Garden

Close your eyes, Knicks fans. This is not a list that you’re going to be particularly fond of. As a Knicks enthusiast, I repeatedly asked myself why I was writing this. It’s been 40 years since New York has won an NBA title and after a slow start this season, fans are close to their breaking point â€” myself included. Why did I feel the need to pour handfuls of salt into a wound that’s so sensitive and fresh? Because of MSG’s prominent place in NBA folklore.

For all of the ineptitude the Knicks have shown over the last decade, Madison Square Garden is still arguably the most endearing and influential arena in sports. Whether playing host to sporting events, concerts or shows, it’s an atmosphere that people want to experience, and it’s a pivotal cornerstone in New York culture. As a player, it’s one of the biggest stages to show off your game. Some of the greatest basketball performances in history have taken place in MSG, and I’m sure there will be more for years to come.

Plenty of Knicks have had career nights at the Garden: Patrick Ewing scoring 50 twice in 1990, Allan Houston‘s 50 in 2003, and Carmelo Anthony‘s 43-point outing on Easter weekend in an insane OT win last April. Hell, even Jamal Crawford dropped 52 in 2007. But, for better or worse, there’s something about an opponent having a great night in MSG that’s both pain-inducing and memorable to me.

Here, in no particular order, are 10 of the best performances at Madison Square Garden.

December 27, 2006: Rip Hamilton â€“ 51 points: 19-37 FG, 12-12 FT, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (151-145 L)

Rip was a master in midrange efficiency and even in a triple-overtime loss, his 51 points was every bit impressive as the others. He made his only three-point attempt, hit all 12 of his free throw attempts and carried a Pistons team who couldn’t stop a scolding Stephon Marbury, who had 41 points in the win. What was impressive was Rip’s interior game, as he hit fallaway jumpers continuously in the paint over Knicks defenders. Hamilton became only the sixth player in Pistons history to hit the 50-point plateau.

March 5 2008: LeBron James â€“ 50 points: 16-30 FG, 11-16 FT, 7-13 3PT, 8 rebounds, 10 assists (119-105 W)

With Devin Brown and Delonte West as the starting backcourt, it was expected that LeBron James would have to shoulder the load as the overall offensive threat for Cleveland. And he did just that, falling two rebounds short of a triple double in a 119-105 win. Calling the game “a dream come true,” it was James’ career performance â€“ at the time â€“ that highlighted every part of his repertoire. He was a facilitator in the first half, scoring only 20 of his 50 points including a fallaway half-court buzzer beater to give Cleveland a four-point lead at halftime. But James poured in 15 third quarter points and hit 4 three-pointers in the final four minutes to ice the game for the Cavaliers. It was his third straight game with over 35 points against New York, and he became the only player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975 to score 50 plus points, dish 10 plus assists and grab 8 plus rebounds in a single game.

