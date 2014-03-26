The 10 Best Moments From The NCAA Tournament’s First Weekend

Here are the best moments from the first weekend of the 2014 NCAA tournament.
10. Dayton tops Ohio State at the buzzer
The Madness couldn’t have started off with a better game than a battle between two Ohio schools. Dayton and Ohio State fought to the horn but the Buckeyes were upended by the Flyers. With 3.8 seconds remaining in the game, Vee Sanford of Dayton hit a layup that ended the career of Ohio State’s star senior Aaron Craft and sealed the fate of the Buckeyes’ season.
9. Texas knocks off Arizona State with a buzzer-beater
One of the best games of the weekend might have been this 7-versus-10 matchup. With the game tied, Texas’ Jonathan Holmes launched a three-pointer that slammed off the glass and fell to the floor. With time expiring, forward Cameron Ridley picked up the ball and put it through the hoop, sending Texas to the third round and the Sun Devils back to Tempe.
