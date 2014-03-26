The 10 Best Moments From The NCAA Tournament’s First Weekend

This past weekend was one to remember in college basketball. The Madness always brings us excitement and this year was no different. The first Thursday and Friday of the tournament may be the best day in sports and can leave your bracket busted before you even reach the third round. This year we saw some classic buzzer-beaters, amazing comebacks and shocking defeats.

Here are the best moments from the first weekend of the 2014 NCAA tournament.

*** *** ***

10. Dayton tops Ohio State at the buzzer

The Madness couldn’t have started off with a better game than a battle between two Ohio schools. Dayton and Ohio State fought to the horn but the Buckeyes were upended by the Flyers. With 3.8 seconds remaining in the game, Vee Sanford of Dayton hit a layup that ended the career of Ohio State’s star senior Aaron Craft and sealed the fate of the Buckeyes’ season.

