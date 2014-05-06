10 Best Series-Ending Shots In NBA Playoff History

Damian Lillard’s epic buzzer-beating three-pointer from Friday night’s victory will forever be engrained in the minds of basketball fans. Now, simply referred to as “The Shot” around Portland and across the NBA, Lillard’s clutch trey defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 6 and sent them on summer vacation. It also inspired us to take a look back not only at the best buzzer-beating, series-ending shots, but also reminiscing on simply the ten best series-ending shots in league playoff history.

10. 1995: Mario Elie’s “Kiss of Death”

While Elie’s gesture may have caught more attention than his performance on the court, the former Houston Rockets wingman drained a clutch-three pointer to help take Game 7 and the title from the Suns, who had a 3-1 series lead at one point. Following the shot, Elie famously blew a kiss to the Phoenix crowd.

