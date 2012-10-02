10 Features We Would Have Loved in NBA 2K13

The NBA 2K franchise has been the perfect supplement to the basketball fandom experience for many people for quite some time now. It’s not always perfect, but we love it nonetheless. It amps us up to see the new crop of rookies and gives us the first shot at dominating with Dwight in a Lakers uniform. This year’s edition, NBA 2K13, looks to be one of the best editions yet. Building on the success of their MyPlayer game mode with a new MyCareer mode, introducing an Ultimate Team style MyTeam mode, and continuing to incorporate basketball legends into this year’s game, is 2K poised to dominate yet another year of sports video gaming. That being said, there are always some things we’d all love to see make it into the game. Some are realistic and some are absurd. Unfortunately, none on this list are in the game. Maybe next year…

1. Technicals and flagrant fouls:

They’re a big part of the real-life game and extremely entertaining, but they’ll never find their way into an edition of NBA 2K. If it were possible, though, this would be the year to do it. It would be simple to implement, have it based on context, with instances like fast breaks and charges/blocks giving the best chance to trigger them. They would also give a more defined use for the emotion rating that doesn’t really seem to affect much right now.

It would be completely and thoroughly abused, of course, but that’s exactly why it would be great. The possibilities are endless and I know that I personally would play it for at least a few months more just to jaw at refs and pants Paul Pierce whenever I felt like it.