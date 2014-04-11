The 10 Greatest Basketball Moments Ever In TV Sitcoms

The Fresh Prince, for example, always had some amazing cameos that featured some of the biggest athletes at the time and produced some great basketball segments. Today, I decided to take a look into the best basketball moments in television sitcom history. They don’t make shows like these anymore, so let the nostalgic sentiments sink in.
10. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Will Smith vs. Marcus Stokes)
Episode: “My Brother’s Keeper”
In the episode, Will and Bel-Air plays Malibu Prep, which also as their own star in Marcus Stokes, played by Allen Payne. With the knowledge that a recruiter from Georgetown is in attendance, the two go at each other to get the guy’s attention. But when Will finds out that Marcus has a daughter he feels regretful because Marcus probably does not have the luxury of living in a mansion with a rich family. Will blows the game that leads to an emotional one-on-one match at the end.
9. Full House – (3 on 3)
Episode: “Air Jesse”
This is perhaps the worst display of basketball ever in television history. When DJ Tanner creates a 3-on-3 celebrity hoop charity event, she calls on her family of entertainers, including her Uncle Jesse. Little did everyone know, Uncle Jesse cannot play basketball to save his life. He then randomly receives some pointers from NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about how to play the game. Then in true dramatic fashion, Uncle Jesse makes the game-winning shot to win the game. Note: It is also sad to notice that Bob Saget is the most talented player on the floor.
I immediately thought of two episodes. The Family Matters where Larry Johnson plays Urkel’s grandmother and schools some guys in a dress and wig (u mention it but it easily deserves to actually make the list . Also the Hangin with Mr. Cooper where Mr. Cooper tries to get back in the league and gets clowned by Barkley. Also, is one of those Fresh Prince scenes the one were the coach lays out the “get it to Will” offense and they play MC Hammer over the highlights? That is probably the most referenced scene out of any of these.
this list needs—Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper’s episode where he actually plays in an NBA preseason game and scores.