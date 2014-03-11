10 High School Basketball Players You Need To Know

It is scary to witness how extraordinarily gifted these players are at a young age. When YouTube videos of phenoms such as sophomores Seventh Woods and Thon Maker were released, the basketball world went into frenzy. The game is being revolutionized by kids that are 16 years old throwing down dunks like Russell Westbrook.
The next few high school basketball recruiting classes are going to be great and here are ten names you need to watch out for.
10. Prince Ali
Sagemont Upper School (Weston, Florida)
Ht: 6-4 Wt: 180 pounds
Class: 2015 – ESPN Recruiting Rank: 75th
College Interest: Committed to Connecticut
Prince Ali is going to have the best college basketball name down the road. Ali is one of the most underrated prospects in the class of 2015 and plays well beyond his ranking. A UConn commit, Ali is very similar to Orlando Magic rookie guard Victor Oladipo. He plays with an incredible motor and can throw it down with authority. He has the making of an elite defender in the future.
He recently led Sagemont to a 33-0 record and the class 3A FHSAA State championship. With committing to Connecticut, Ali’s story links well with a past Husky in Kemba Walker as he grew up in the Bronx and has the NYC guard mentality and toughness that coaches love. He is going to be fun to watch in Storrs in a couple years. I think he has the chance to be star one day.
9. Jayson Tatum
Chaminade College Prep (Saint Louis, Missouri)
Ht: 6-7 Wt: 180 pounds
Class of 2016 â€“ ESPN Recruiting Rank: 4th
College Interest: (Duke, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio State)
When you have every legendary blue-blood school recruiting you for your services, you have to be a special kind of talent. Tatum, a native of Saint Louis, is one of the most versatile players in the country and possesses an extreme amount of basketball IQ for a sophomore in high school. He has great size to play on the wing and does everything exceptionally well on the court. He has the potential to be a big-time scorer in college.
