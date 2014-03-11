10 High School Basketball Players You Need To Know

As the college basketball regular season comes to an end and teams prepare for the postseason tournaments, the stars of tomorrow in high school basketball have been making a lot of noise this year. The next three high school basketball recruiting classes (’14, ’15 and ’16) all have prospects that have NBA GMs already salivating over.

It is scary to witness how extraordinarily gifted these players are at a young age. When YouTube videos of phenoms such as sophomores Seventh Woods and Thon Maker were released, the basketball world went into frenzy. The game is being revolutionized by kids that are 16 years old throwing down dunks like Russell Westbrook.

The next few high school basketball recruiting classes are going to be great and here are ten names you need to watch out for.

10. Prince Ali

Sagemont Upper School (Weston, Florida)

Ht: 6-4 Wt: 180 pounds

Class: 2015 – ESPN Recruiting Rank: 75th

College Interest: Committed to Connecticut

Prince Ali is going to have the best college basketball name down the road. Ali is one of the most underrated prospects in the class of 2015 and plays well beyond his ranking. A UConn commit, Ali is very similar to Orlando Magic rookie guard Victor Oladipo. He plays with an incredible motor and can throw it down with authority. He has the making of an elite defender in the future.

He recently led Sagemont to a 33-0 record and the class 3A FHSAA State championship. With committing to Connecticut, Ali’s story links well with a past Husky in Kemba Walker as he grew up in the Bronx and has the NYC guard mentality and toughness that coaches love. He is going to be fun to watch in Storrs in a couple years. I think he has the chance to be star one day.

