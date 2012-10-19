10 Important NBA Records That Could Be Broken Soon

Records are made to be broken, right? Statistics in sports serve as a bridge between eras, a way to compare the greats of the past with the stars of today. A quick look at some of the NBA’s most impressive statistical records reveals the true legends of the game of basketball. Seeing, in numbers, the dominance and consistency of the all-time greats offers an appreciation of the magical moments on the hardwood as well as a measuring stick for the super stars today.

While some records seem utterly unbreakable (Wilt‘s 27 boards per game in ’61, for example), others that were once untouchable are coming into focus for today’s great players. Are Kareem‘s 38,000 points safe from some of the scorers we have in the game today? Will a player ever top Magic‘s career average of 11 assists per game? When Ray Allen knocked down his 2,561st three-point shot and passed Reggie Miller as the most prolific long-range shooter in history, we saw what happens when seemingly indestructible records fall.

Here are ten NBA records that will one day fall, and who in today’s game has the best chance to break them.

*** *** ***

CAREER PLAYOFF POINTS SCORED

Michael Jordan – 5,987 Points

Michael Jordan always stepped up his game when it mattered most: in the postseason. He averaged a huge 33 points per game in 179 career playoff games. When he scored his 5,763rd playoff point in 1998, he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as the most prolific playoff scorer in NBA history. He went on to score 224 more and his 5,987 career postseason points is currently the highest total of all time.

Kobe Bryant is spenting his entire adult life being compared to Jordan. You’ll never be as good as Michael, he heard. You owe your rings to Shaq – Michael’s were all his. While Kobe will never silence his critics and usurp Jordan as the perceived greatest player of all time, he is in a position to break Jordan’s long-standing playoff scoring record. Sitting at 5,640 career playoff points, Kobe needs only 348 more to get the best of Jordan in at least one aspect of the game. Considering that Kobe has scored more than 348 points in nine of his 15 postseasons (including last year), he not only has an excellent chance of breaking Jordan’s record, he has a great shot to do it this season.