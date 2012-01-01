10 NBA New Year’s Resolutions for 2012

These are just 10 of ours – add yours in the comments section below and we’ll post the best. Happy New Year to all of our Dime readers …
10. John Wall will take control of the Wizards – Outside of Kevin Durant, no NBA player was more of a presence on the summer basketball circuit. Wall obsessively sought out elite competition for months on end in an effort to make himself a better player. Now he needs to translate that type of drive and determination to the assembled knuckleheads and young guns in Washington.
With players like Andray Blatche, JaVale McGee and Jordan Crawford in the mix, the Wizards have talent. Now they need a leader. And Wall has to be that guy.
9. Mo Williams will sacrifice in Los Angeles – As a fan, it’s easy to sit back and say that Mo Williams should be happy coming off the bench behind Chris Paul and Chauncey Billups. But for a former NBA All-Star like Williams (2009) and the ego that naturally comes with it, it’s easier said than done. But that is exactly what the Clippers need him to do. Mo is a pro, and so far, it’s been all good. But you never know what will happen if the teams slumps.
8. Kyrie Iriving and Tristan Thompson will save Cleveland – The Cavs and the city of Cleveland have been wallowing in self-pity that has eventually given way to unbridled anger over all things LeBron James. Better days are right around the corner, and these two rookies are going to lead the way. No one is asking for a championship right away, but two of the top Rookie of the Year candidates need to do their thing to show they way.
7. Gilbert Arenas will do what it takes to find a home – Even with all the injuries and other issues, it seems kind of crazy that Agent Zero is sitting home without a job. This is a guy who averaged more than 17 ppg in Washington before he was traded to Orlando last season. He can still play. He needs to show that he is willing to do what it takes to fit into a team system and help a playoff team win games.
6. NBA Refs will stop calling ridiculous offensive fouls – It’s time. Enough is enough. Quit rewarding the nonsense.
Brandon Jennings will have his best season so to date.
Kyrie irving will disappoint a lot of people.
The New Orleans Hornets will haver around .500 most of the season until reality hits and they have a late collapse.
Gonna have to disagree with Dime’s list. I don’t think any of those things will happen. Maybe Nash. Maybe Miami. Big maybes.
I hope that Nash doesn’t ask out. I have always held him to a higher standard, and i hope that he keeps it.
Also, the refs have to keep calling those calls to keep the offense honest! Otherwise, guys on offense will continue to run over the guys on defense. Ridiculous? The most ridiculous guys are players like James Harden, taking one dribble, running into a defender, then falling over. Pathetic. OFFENSIVE FOULS are what are ruining the league. I don’t want to see 1044 foul shots a game.
NBA New Year Rez;
– Seeing Nashty in the Purple and Gold
– Miami getting dismantled in June AGAIN by whoever
– Boston missing the playoffs
Wow, I hope Dime appreciates their loyal readers- posting 2 hours after midnight on New Year day- that’s loyalty and dedication and real appreciation for a site.
My hope for 2012- that the Pacers don’t suck, and also that Dime can get itself an all-star writer, a kind of flagship author to give it back some identity.
My resolution is to post shorter comments yet provide more comic relief to everyone who reads this site while at work. I will also have more civil debates because far too often certain posters get caught in their emotions.
Mine is to be funnier too. Girls say that sense of humor is the #1 thing they want in a man.
Maybe if I’m funnier I will be beating girls off with a stick instead of just beating off.
fnf, it’s a new new yr, let’s not plant seeds of anger lol
and i second sonic reducer, dime has some of the most loyal commenters i’ve seen on the entire web.
happy new year everyone….and i’ve come to the conclusion that changing my name will be something too drastic. i like who the name has made me here, and even though it has caused some spats on this site, i say all has been worth it, because it is exciting having an identity.
well, one thing i look forward to is seeing more great basketball, and i value ALL of you guys’ opinions. this site has such a colorful cast of personalities and i think everything should remain intact. sometimes it’s best to take the good with the bad, because sometimes the bad can be good because it certainly isn’t the worst.
on that note, have a great nba season for all your teams and i look forward to more great games from mines.
I really didn’t expect the Pistons to get a win until February.
LEBRON’S GETTING MARRIED.
instead of taking away offensive fouls, how bout star players stop acting like bitches and quit flopping. it really is horrible for the game…techincals? suspensions? i don’t know the answer, but it gets worse every night it seems
a new years resolution I wish the NBA will make
More games like the one between Chicago and LA CLippers.
That game had an 80’s sorta feel to it. Both teams got up and down the court but they both made defensive plays also. There were still a few too many foul calls but i can deal with that as long as the flow of the game keeps going.
Then again, I watch many of the games on delay (with my DVR) so i fast forward through commercials and FT’s. Had i not been able to do that, the game might have felt different.
Also was that Andrew Bynum last night or did Dwight Howard come and suit up for the Lakers? I mean dude looked like a beast! 29pts 13reb in his first game back and he was dunking all over the Nuggest front line.
LOL at beebs growing up before our eyes….and EN FUEGO having none of it!! but after the pummeling he took in the comment sections previous smack(s), i’d be a reformed man too. I reserved comment coz thats not why i come to Dime, but damn that was brutal
and yes Bynum was a beast. Cue the questions about whether he can stay healthy enough to produce at that level all season
I caught the tail end of that game and Denver blew it. Open 3s down the stretch. Forced turnovers by Kobe. Missed breakaway lay up. Clanked 5-finger discounted throws. Denver could have won by 7 instead of losing by 3.
Of course Bynum comes out playing like that. Lays and Pringles are in a bidding war for ad space on his shoulders.
Hope to see big baby and boris diaw make resolutions to lose a few. Maybe se gilbert as a laker for bench scoring. Personally a brother want tix to see the heat this year
Happy New Year! I resolve to be the best Mr. Mom I can be and when the baby sleeps to watch more games and post more
and skimmed through the post to see what people were posting back in March 2010. And I find this gem from my boy Big Island….
March 1st, 2010 at 1:24 pm
Big Island says:
Even if Rose couldn’t play with James, just trade Rose. Just about every team would swap him with their point guard and you could get some picks, a vet, something. God dammit Pip.
What the hell man? Trade DRose? From his hometown team? Just to make room for LBJ? I demand you explain yourself! hahahaha
I can’t believe I didn’t GO IN on you about that one. Must’ve been a busy day at work.
Kobes gotta set his sights on the MVP trophy. And please PLEASE stop jumping and passing all the time. 10 points 10 assists cant be that hard every night, especially for a guy they say is the best in the world or at least was circling the top 2-3 years ago. I know kobe has one of the biggest egos in the NBA but it wouldnt hurt to sit down and watch hours of highlights featuring Nash, CP3, and yes even Rondo to get hyped up about passing and to refresh his mind on stuff he hasnt pulled out since high school. i dont know if you ever used someones moves against them in a game but it does alot for your confidence.
i imagine kobe has a balling equalizer that he tweaks during the season. Hes already got the settings from last year and he saw what happened, so time to adjust Same thing happened the season we got Pau, kobe needed to adjust his equalizer and 2 straight was the result.
So this 2012 is about kobe adjusting or watching him fail, either way im sure it will improve my game.
Chi – LOL!! That post was a long time ago. Two Lebron playoff meltdowns, one Dirk is super clutch winning a ring and a hypothetical one on one tournament, a $250 million shoe deal and one MVP for Rose ago. Use an english accent or something for this next line, but AT THE TIME, end accent, Lebron didn’t have as many questions and Rose wasn’t an MVP. My thinking was you take Lebron, hands down the best in the game at that point, and see if it works. If it doesn’t, ship Rose out because you would have gotten a ton of loot for him. Lebron was averaging like 30/8/8 and Rose was 20/4/6. I don’t feel that way now, but in March of 2010, that made sense. It’s like asking Detroit if they would still draft Darko with everyone else they could have had. Well, they probably still would because they have been bad, but you see my point.
It’s like a relationship. Everyone can look back and say it was a bad idea, but at the time, it was gonna be forever.
@Big Is
hahaha, I accept your explination. But come on. You can’t trade the #1 pick who grew up 20min from the stadium he’s playing in. The City is (and has been since day 1) Derrick Rose’s. No body will be able to take that from him for at least 10 more years maybe more. I suspect it’s one of the reasons that guys with the big egos dont want to come here. DWade i think feels slighted by Rose, and Lebron would already be battling Jordan’s shadow, the last thing he wanted was to battle Rose for attention too.
As for Dwight. I can’t figure out for the life of me why he wouldn’t want to play with Rose. They both are around the same age, both are Adidas guys, and they would fit perfect together as a PG/C combo. I’m sure Adidas is a little nervous about his insistance on playing with Nike/Jordan guys (Kobe, Deron, CP3). I think Dwights contract with Adidas may be coming to and end and Nike will be offering him big bucks.
The Miami Heat have yet to become the best TEAM in the League.
@Conor O
If not the Heat then who?
Chi – This was all before Lebron had all those question marks. It was only a matter of time with him. I also said you see how they play together, and if they couldn’t, you ship Rose out. I wasn’t saying trade Rose for Lebron, I was saying GET Lebron and if it doesn’t work out, trade Rose.
And not trading a hometown guy? Trade the shit out of him if you get the right offer. You wouldn’t trade Rose and Boozer for say Durant, and Griffin with Chauncey?
*ring ring* “Hey Clippers, we want to give you Duncan for Olowokandi. They are both #1 picks, it’s fair.” “Hmmmm… thanks, but no thanks. Kandi is from Cali and we don’t trade hometown guys.” “OK, we’ll just roll with Duncan.”
*ring ring* “Hey Miami, any chance you want Nene for Haslem?” “Gosh, but Haslem is from here, and we don’t trade hometown guys.”
*ring ring* “Hey Chicagorilla, what’s up?” “Listen Big Island, I know you like where you’re at in life, but Jessica Beil, Halle Berry, and Stana Katic want to move into your house and just give you head all day and your girl is cool with it. The 4 of them want to be together and the only guy they will f*&k is a fairly fat white dude with a tiny pecker and questionable choice in tattoos. So even if you’re tired and can’t f*&k, you can just watch your girl and these 3 others go at it. But you have to give up your old car.” “Sorry Chi, it sounds great, but it was built 7 miles down the road. I don’t ship local goods out of town.” *click*
Cousins demands a trade? He better be talking about monopoly. For real, “It was all cool just a week ago.”
kobe played the best game of his career today… *womp womp*
Holy fuck, I just watched damn near an entire game and was wondering why and when the Blazers picked up a fat Milt Palacio…what happened to Raymond Felton? I lost a lot of respect (and didn’t have much to begin with) for Milt, er…Raymond, when he flopped in front of the refs and was throwing his hands out to the refs like “wtf?” before he even hit the ground. It’s an obvious flop when you are pleading with the refs WHILE falling, fucking horrible rules!