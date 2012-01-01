10 NBA New Year’s Resolutions for 2012

We thought we’d mix it up a bit this morning. Instead of your regular dose of SMACK , we decided to bring you our Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for the NBA in 2012.

10. John Wall will take control of the Wizards – Outside of Kevin Durant, no NBA player was more of a presence on the summer basketball circuit. Wall obsessively sought out elite competition for months on end in an effort to make himself a better player. Now he needs to translate that type of drive and determination to the assembled knuckleheads and young guns in Washington.

With players like Andray Blatche, JaVale McGee and Jordan Crawford in the mix, the Wizards have talent. Now they need a leader. And Wall has to be that guy.

9. Mo Williams will sacrifice in Los Angeles – As a fan, it’s easy to sit back and say that Mo Williams should be happy coming off the bench behind Chris Paul and Chauncey Billups. But for a former NBA All-Star like Williams (2009) and the ego that naturally comes with it, it’s easier said than done. But that is exactly what the Clippers need him to do. Mo is a pro, and so far, it’s been all good. But you never know what will happen if the teams slumps.

8. Kyrie Iriving and Tristan Thompson will save Cleveland – The Cavs and the city of Cleveland have been wallowing in self-pity that has eventually given way to unbridled anger over all things LeBron James. Better days are right around the corner, and these two rookies are going to lead the way. No one is asking for a championship right away, but two of the top Rookie of the Year candidates need to do their thing to show they way.

7. Gilbert Arenas will do what it takes to find a home – Even with all the injuries and other issues, it seems kind of crazy that Agent Zero is sitting home without a job. This is a guy who averaged more than 17 ppg in Washington before he was traded to Orlando last season. He can still play. He needs to show that he is willing to do what it takes to fit into a team system and help a playoff team win games.

6. NBA Refs will stop calling ridiculous offensive fouls – It’s time. Enough is enough. Quit rewarding the nonsense.