10 NBA Players Who Would Make The Best Bodyguards

Right before Christmas,found himself in an attempt to be robbed at gunpoint . Luckily for him, he was able to use his celebrity status to avoid any harm. This situation got us to thinking, what if Lou Will had any of his basketball buddies with him? Which current athletes would make the best bodyguards? Althoughmight have topped this list if he was still playing, there’s still plenty of security to be found in these ten players.

10. Corey Maggette

Although Maggette is now 32 years old, he has always been one of the most sculpted players in the league. For over 12 seasons, he’s been using his 6-6, 218-pound frame to absorb contact and get to the free-throw line, where he is a career 82.2 percent shooter. Even as he ages, Maggette can still withstand the hacking, as he was getting to the line a team high 5.2 attempts per game before he went down with a hamstring injury. Even with a bad hammy, is anyone going to mess with this?

9. Carl Landry

Landry may not be the biggest or strongest player on this list, but anyone who can take a bullet and only miss minimal time has bodyguard written all over them. In 2009, Landry was driving on a Houston street, when a car swerved into his path and collided with his vehicle. Landry and the driver of the other vehicle made U-turns and the vehicles collided again and Landry’s SUV hit a utility pole. Landry got out of his SUV to inspect the damage, and was shot by one of the occupants of the car. He returned to game action less than three weeks later, furthering his reputation as one of the league’s toughest players.

8. Joey Graham

Joey Graham looks like he could be one of these high school ballers sent in to throw people around if he wanted to. His game is obviously far superior, but at 6-7, 225 pounds, Graham has some of the widest shoulders in the league. Just check out this picture of him from his Oklahoma State days. Enough said.

7. Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce falls into the Carl Landry category of toughness. At a nightclub in late September of 2000, Pierce was stabbed 11 times while trying to break up a fight. He was rushed to a hospital by teammate Tony Battie, where he underwent lung surgery to repair the damage. Nevertheless, Pierce was the only Celtic to start all 82 games in the 2000-01 season.

6. LeBron James

You don’t earn the nickname “Man Child” for no reason… although at age 27 and with eight years of experience, you can’t really consider him a child anymore. But at 6-8, 240 pounds, he is 110 percent man. A wingspan of slightly over seven feet would provide a nice reach; just don’t ask LeBron to protect you once the fourth quarter rolls around.