10 NBA Players Who Would Make The Best Bodyguards

Here are 10 NBA players who would make great bodyguards.
10. Corey Maggette
Although Maggette is now 32 years old, he has always been one of the most sculpted players in the league. For over 12 seasons, he’s been using his 6-6, 218-pound frame to absorb contact and get to the free-throw line, where he is a career 82.2 percent shooter. Even as he ages, Maggette can still withstand the hacking, as he was getting to the line a team high 5.2 attempts per game before he went down with a hamstring injury. Even with a bad hammy, is anyone going to mess with this?
9. Carl Landry
Landry may not be the biggest or strongest player on this list, but anyone who can take a bullet and only miss minimal time has bodyguard written all over them. In 2009, Landry was driving on a Houston street, when a car swerved into his path and collided with his vehicle. Landry and the driver of the other vehicle made U-turns and the vehicles collided again and Landry’s SUV hit a utility pole. Landry got out of his SUV to inspect the damage, and was shot by one of the occupants of the car. He returned to game action less than three weeks later, furthering his reputation as one of the league’s toughest players.
8. Joey Graham
Joey Graham looks like he could be one of these high school ballers sent in to throw people around if he wanted to. His game is obviously far superior, but at 6-7, 225 pounds, Graham has some of the widest shoulders in the league. Just check out this picture of him from his Oklahoma State days. Enough said.
7. Paul Pierce
Paul Pierce falls into the Carl Landry category of toughness. At a nightclub in late September of 2000, Pierce was stabbed 11 times while trying to break up a fight. He was rushed to a hospital by teammate Tony Battie, where he underwent lung surgery to repair the damage. Nevertheless, Pierce was the only Celtic to start all 82 games in the 2000-01 season.
6. LeBron James
You don’t earn the nickname “Man Child” for no reason… although at age 27 and with eight years of experience, you can’t really consider him a child anymore. But at 6-8, 240 pounds, he is 110 percent man. A wingspan of slightly over seven feet would provide a nice reach; just don’t ask LeBron to protect you once the fourth quarter rolls around.
we all know the best bodyguard in the NBA is……. “The White Mamba,” Brian Scalabrine.
Ron Artest is a softy now thanks to his psychologist so I’d cross him off the list and replace him with Kendrick Perkins.
Even though he lost 30 lbs, his scowl etched permanently on his face is scary enough to peel paint. My roommate and I voted him “the dude we’d most be afraid of meeting in a dark alley”.
Also, where is Gilbert Arenas and Delonte West?
Both dudes aren’t built like bodyguards, but who needs muscle when you got loaded guns.
N. Pekovic for the wolves. Survives off of pain and murder
Dwight Howard? Yeah, right! He’s the softest, smiling, joking, bubbly guy around. Dude will never get amped.
Give me Brendan Haywood or Stephen Jackson. Or Marcus Camby or DeJuan Blair.
I want someone who would go to war with me!
REGGIE EVANS…. ‘Nuff said.
i think lebron or dwight would be the best
Marcin Gortat, 7 foot tall, eastern european and the son of a professional boxer.
Ivan Johnson, gotta be a reason he’s been kicked out of most leagues he’s bin in.
Eddy Curry, its gonna take a week just to go around him
Hamed Haddadi, he’s iranian, probably listens to gunfire when he gets homesick.
Kobe, id tell him Jordan was the best body guard ever, Kobe would get every bone in his body broken to try and be better.
Ben Wallace, unlike ron who is just unhinged, ben looks like a hard bastard.
No love for Big Baby??? Who would mess with that guy?
Ben Wallace and Byron Houston
Steve Francis wasn’t impressed with Amare when he gave him a couple forearms to the neck for messing with Yao back in the day…
I’d go with Delonte West. Not only is he batshit crazy I can see him blending in with the crowd and sneaking up on someone and doing his business.
someone said it already. ben wallace. how can you leave him outside a top ten?
@stefan because until they edited the article they had in there than Ben Wallace had retired. They edited the post and then deleted the comments stating they were wrong.
You guys really picked Amare over Reggie Evans? Common now.
That has to be sarcasm right? The fat idiot broke his hand throwing a punch…and cries randomly for fun. If he were a bodyguard, every time you tried to go to dinner, he’d eat the restaurant out of business before you could get a bite.
I’ll pick someone from my team and city (Toronto) – James Johnson. He is Mr.MMA, his whole family (his dad and siblings) all are championship MMA fighters. Dude lost some weight, i believe 10-20 pounds this summer to be leaner, meaner and to deal with SFs. He can kick an nba regulation size rim.
Well ya know Critteteten & Arenas already carrying whistles just in case ya get stuck up & KD35 be the best shooter >_< and I def agree with Eddie Curry being mad to hide behind coz no one ever get around that cheese burger eating mofo
Mbenga people! Mbenga!!!!
Now Kenyon Martin is REALLY pissed that he isn’t playing in the NBA. He’d totally have made this list.
Ivan johnson, s-jax, kendrick perkins, ronny turiaf, udoka (good pick porgi), ben wallace, kurt ‘krazy’ thomas, and reggie evans
My All Time Bodyguard NBA team:
Bodyguards I would employ to intimidate the opposition:
Tyrone Hill, Sam Cassell, Popeye Jones, Chris Kaman, Donyell Marshall, Chris Anderson
Bodyguards I would employ to provide human cover in case of gun-fight:
Khalid El-Amin, Glen Davis, Oliver Miller, Brian Scalabrine, Boris Diaw, Zach Randolph, Eddy Curry
Bodyguards I would employ to always be within a 5 ft radius from me at all times, with Fisher being my “Kevin Costner” lol.
Ben Wallace, Joey Graham, Derrick Fisher, Corey Maggette, Reggie Evans, Derek Strong, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Martial Arts Skills)
And Finally the armed bodyguards, always armed and ready for a gun fight:
Andrei Kirilenko, Delonte West, Hammed Hadidi, Gilbert Arenas, Javaris Crittenton
no perkins and dejuan blair???
Only two guys showing some love to Reggie Evans :S WTF !!!
Reggie Evans 2012!
No Kendrick Perkins? I know he lost some what but that dude looks like he’s gonna kill someone even when he gets a good call.
Two words… UDONIS HASLEM!!
Karl Malone. Built like a brick house, not afraid to use his strength (ask David Robinson), and packs more guns than the secret service.
demarcus cousins = suge knight.
give dude some shades and an all black outfit, no one messing with you.
Why don’t I see Nene’s name being mentioned??
Joey Graham is still in the league? Where does he play?
Reggie Evans is a good call.
dj mbenga. big, survived lot of stuff in his life and he’s black belt in judo. i’ll take that over amar’e every day.
all time bodyguard list should have oakley and mason.
what about KMART?! he would bully enough ppl!
Back in the day it would have been Maurice Lucas, hands down, best bodyguard!
GERALD WALLACE!!!!….deepest voice in the NBA too haha
They will all be bodygaurds if they did not have the talent of playing basketball. They’re just dumb guys over paid to dribble a ball and put it through the net. They will all be broke in a few years after they retire, if they do not know how to apply their minds into something else besides basketball.
Come on, no Kenyon Martin? He is the ONLY dude to punch Corey Maggette in the face, by the way.
What? Am I the only person who thinks that Kevin Garnett is one of the scariest players in the league?
UDONIS HASLEM has to be on this list. Dwade, Lebron, and Bosh took millions less to retain this dude. How can Lebron be on the list when the dude he pays to watch his back is not??