10 Reasons You Should Be Playing Call Of Duty: Ghosts

It’s easy to hate the champ. It’s why you have revisionist historians still arguingcouldn’t dominate the NBA’s “Golden Age” or backpackers losing their shit over a new Eminem album . Infinity Ward’shas been out for a week now, and the reviews have ranged from mediocre to spectacular.

Your enjoyment of the new inclusion to the long-running video game franchise probably depends on a few things, but none more so than if you can give the series a pass for not reinventing the wheel. It’s like Madden or Drake in that sense: If you’re expecting something revolutionary, eh… this might not be the place. But if you’re expecting endless gameplay hours with your boys and more than a few online meltdowns where you threaten (mistakenly) to commit mass felonies, you’re probably enjoying this one as much, or more, than any CoD release of the past few years.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Activision hooked me up with a copy of the Xbox 360 version and I’ve spent the past week or so bogged down in front of my TV, controller in hand. Before we all dive into the next-gen phase, let’s take a minute to talk about the little things that make this year’s little brother game (Xbox 360/PS3) so good. Here are 10 of my favorites.

[RELATED: 10 Reasons You Should Be Playing NBA 2K14]

*** *** ***

The Single-Player Campaign

Right away, you’re thrust into an almost cataclysmic situation. Trees falling, ground shaking, fires, blasts, smoke mushrooms, birds circling… when all appears lost you end up in space, fighting off enemies while simultaneously floating away from Earth. Eventually, two and two go together and you suddenly feel like this is the plot for “This Is The End.”

The single-player campaign is set in a climate where the world as we know it has been destroyed and the United States is now struggling to pick up the pieces. Everything is falling apart, society is finished and human wolves hunt with no regard for justice or government. Playing as a character named Logan — and predictably, you go back in time as his father, Elias — the story weaves through multiple fronts, keeping the action versatile and unique. The pacing is awesome, taking you from scaling skyscrapers as if you’re Batman to hunting through the jungle with only a pistol to swimming through shark-infested waters (And yes! They attack!), and the atmospheric touches are probably the best yet in a CoD game. World-changing events, shootouts, stealth, it’s all here.

You’re fighting against a deadly South American force known as the Federation, and eventually you find you’re more closely tied to the “Ghosts” than you realized.

Character Customization

How long have we asked the CoD franchise for this? Finally, they’ve delivered… coming through with something that’s so deep and complex that it was nearly overwhelming. That’s probably a good thing. You won’t get bored after two weeks. In multiplayer and Squads gameplay, you can create 10 different characters — customization everything from their armor to their sex… yep, finally we have female soldiers — each with six different loadout options. It feels like you have thousands of different options (actually more than 20,000), especially when factoring in 35 new perks and 36 different kill streak options. It was a welcomed change for someone like me, who had resorted to using the same loadout setup for every game of the past six months in Black Ops II.

Confused yet? It gets better.

As part of the new Squads mode (which could’ve become just a training ground for multiplayer newbies but instead looks like it’ll be much more), you can basically outfit an army… your OWN army to come fight with you online against friends or randoms. You can give them names, their own loadouts, customize their appearance, tags, backgrounds and logos, and everything else in-between. Unfortunately you can’t command them during the games, but for the most part, they know what they’re doing.

Some longtime Dime readers might know me for being a massive Game Of Thrones fan, so I went about creating my own personal army that could survive in Westeros. Snipers. Run-n-gun specialists. Marksmen. It felt like I was building a team, which in reality, I was. Good times. If you see me online, just know that I’m coming to war with the Young Wolf, the Hound, the Laughing Storm, Blackfish and the Kingslayer. Come at me bro.