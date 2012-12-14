12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Gift Guide – Rock ‘Em Apparel’s “Tacky Sweater” Custom Socks

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we’ll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the fourth submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

*** *** ***

On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

4. ROCK ‘EM APPAREL’s “TACKY SWEATER” CUSTOM NIKE ELITE SOCKS

3. EASTWEST x MITCHELL & NESS “BLEACHED DENIM” SNAPBACK COLLECTION

2. REEBOK’s QUESTION MID IN BLACK/GOLD

1. NAS â€“ ILLMATIC “GOLD EDITION” DELUXE BOX SET

***

We’ve already shed light on some of the dope work Rock ‘Em Apparel has done in the past, including a Dime-inspired custom sock that they sent to us. All you need to know is this: they’re killing the competition with their custom Nike Elite socks.

Over at their online store, the people at Rock ‘Em Apparel have a closet-full of different designs available but their “Tacky Sweater” customs are what stick out to us.

Available exclusively to Rock ‘Em Apparel’s website in green, red and blue-based colorways, you can cop yours now for $39.99 in either a medium or a large. Earlier, they even had a Grinch-inspired set, but unfortunately for you, those are sold out. The thirst for crazy-designed socks out here is real…

What do you think?

