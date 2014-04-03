12 McDonald’s All-Americans Ready To Make Instant Impact In College

On November 14, 2002,, a 6-8, 230-pound former McDonald’s All-American, dominated in his first collegiate game, scoring 27 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a Syracuse loss at Memphis. He looked bigger, stronger, and overall better than the other nine players on the floor.followed suit, scoring 20-plus points in his first seven games at Texas. In their first game of the 2014 season,andscored 16 and 22 points, respectively.

McDonald’s All-Americans are the cream of the crop when it comes to high school prospects (the top 20, and 24 out of the top 30 prospects this year, according to ESPN’s Top 100), which means it’s no wonder these players often come in and immediately have great success. When you were 18, were you 6-8 and 230 pounds of elite athleticism and ability?

For some players the adjustment to the college game isn’t quite as easy; the game is faster, the players are stronger. Strength is usually the biggest issue; there are 6-5 players weighing in the 170s coming out of high school. Now they’re facing 220-pound men on the verge of the NBA. The days of going up against teams with two, maybe three good players are over (unless you schedule like Larry Brown, that is). These players, who just four short months ago were going to prom, are now asked to play against players who’ve been lifting, eating and developing on the college level for two, three, even four years longer than them.

But each year there are a select group of players who come into college and immediately put the upper class on notice; we’re here and we’re ready now. After spending the week observing this year’s class of players in practice, scrimmages and the McDonald’s All-American Game, I’ve done as much scouting in four days as Phil Jackson has since taking the Knicks job–with about half the peyote consumption (just kidding, Mom).

After talking to media and scouts alike, I’m here to give my scouting take on the high schoolers most ready to make an impact in college next season.

12. Justin Jackson

23 points, 5 rebounds

Jackson was the surprising high scorer of the game. He did so mostly because of hustle, scoring his first 20 points off of layups and putbacks, which led to a small debate between a scout and I about his actual ability. He proceeded to drain a three-pointer the next play down. (Personally, I believe I had some sort of effect on him from my seat eight rows up.)

“Coach just challenged us to get stops and run, so you know I just tried to do the little things and I had a pretty good game,” Jackson said.

The 6-8, 200-pound guard/forward has range extending out to the three-point line, and uses his length to shoot over practically anyone who’s guarding him. Like I said, he scored the majority of his buckets on layups and other close shots, but that’s due to his I.Q. and hustle, too. He’s an athlete, and North Carolina has always done a good job of highlighting their athletic players (Marvin Williams, James Michael McAdoo, Vince Carter). He needs to add some serious muscle, and continue to develop his outside shot and dribbling, but you can’t teach size or athleticism.

Jackson said, “For me obviously, it’s the thing that you work for when you start playing basketball so for me I try to take the moment in, but I also try to just look at it like any other game so that whenever I go out there and I get nervous and stuff it wouldn’t be as bad.”

J.J. should take that same mentality and mindset with him to Tobacco Road, and his combination of length and athleticism makes him a weapon right away. With three All-Americans headed their way, get ready to watch an exciting North Carolina team next year, and get ready to hear the name Justin Jackson.

11. D’Angelo Russell

11 points, 4 assists

The Ohio State signee put on quite a show offensively in the All-American game. The No. 1-rated shooting guard out of Kentucky, Russell stands 6-5 and weighs 190 pounds. A number of scouts told me they believed Russell was sold on Ohio State with the intention of eventually taking over Aaron Craft‘s seat at point. For his part, Russell says he just wants to be on the floor. Whether or not that is the truth, it’s easy to see why.

Russell is a gifted scorer who also has a knack for making the highlight-reel pass. He had a particularly phenomenal sequence of plays in the second half. After a nifty jab-step freed him for an open two-point field goal, Russell led the break the following play before leaving the ball behind him (without looking nonetheless) for Cliff Alexander to slam home. (He missed–he was trying to literally throw them down the cylinder.) The next play he took an outlet pass himself for a big slam. Russell will need to provide a majority of the Buckeyes’ points next season, and he’s looking forward to it, saying, “I’m trying to prepare for it anyway I can.”

I caught up with him after the game and I asked him what it meant to play in this game.

“It was a great experience, start with that,” he said. “You don’t get to do this a lot–play against the top guys in the world, it’s just a blessing, so I tried to take advantage of it.”

In regards to finishing third on the East in scoring, Russell said, “Definitely with the amount of guys there were, the time and rotation it was going for me tonight so I was thankful for that. But it could have been anybody third in scoring.”

10. Isaiah Whitehead

6 points

Seton Hall has missed out on some once-in-a-lifetime prospects in recent years (most notably Kyle Anderson two years ago), but Whitehead is here to change that. Standing 6-4, 200 pounds, Whitehead is an athletic guard out of legendary Abraham Lincoln High (which has produced Lance “Born Ready” Stephenson and Stephon Marbury…sorry I had to slip the nickname “Born Ready” in somewhere).

Whitehead excels at attacking the rim and converting with contact, using his strong frame and burst to make tough shots. Whitehead entered the game early in the first quarter and grabbing a long rebound in the left corner, proceeded to drain a turnaround two-pointer.

No player is going to have quite the load next year as Whitehead, who will become the face of the school at Seton Hall. He’s also a strong rebounder and an underrated passer, but scoring is Whitehead’s trademark. He reminds me a little bit of Dion Waiters physically, although he’s not as thick as Dion and is about an inch taller, but plays similar offensively to the Cavaliers shooting guard. Both are streaky from beyond the arc. Whitehead will have to put up big numbers for Seton Hall to win many games, and is more than capable of doing so.