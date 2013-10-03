The 20 Best College Basketball Crossovers

The crossover is such a beautiful thing, especially on the college level. From the shake to simply breaking down your defender, crossovers on the college level tend to get the whole arena involved with the usual ohhs and ahhs as familiar soundtracks. As the college basketball season approaches, here is a look at the top 20 crossovers over the past years that deserve your attention… while defenders on the opposite end of these crossovers needed the attention of the team trainers.

*** *** ***

20. KEITH APPLING — crosses up Ryan Evans

Keith Appling knew exactly what he was going to do… only thing was Ryan Evans had no clue Keith Appling was going to shake him out his adidas. Badly.

19. JASON WILLIAMS — only season at Florida vs various opponents (1997-1998)

Played one season at Florida and had tons of crossovers. Jason Williams aka “White Chocolate” was the crossover king of his time and this clip, which shows a bunch of highlights, is proof. Sit back and enjoy.

18. DWAYNE “PEARL” WASHINGTON — crosses DePaul Guard Gene Smith

Dwayne “Pearl” Washington. The Myth. The Man. The Legend. Pearl was known to be one of the greatest players to put on a Syracuse uniform, and was no stranger to the crossover. Pearl showed early signs of the crossover and Gene Smith of Georgetown was introduced to it. Fast-Forward to the 2:11 and 4:29 marks to see the crossover.