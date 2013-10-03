The 20 Best College Basketball Crossovers

*** *** ***
20. KEITH APPLING — crosses up Ryan Evans
Keith Appling knew exactly what he was going to do… only thing was Ryan Evans had no clue Keith Appling was going to shake him out his adidas. Badly.
19. JASON WILLIAMS — only season at Florida vs various opponents (1997-1998)
Played one season at Florida and had tons of crossovers. Jason Williams aka “White Chocolate” was the crossover king of his time and this clip, which shows a bunch of highlights, is proof. Sit back and enjoy.
18. DWAYNE “PEARL” WASHINGTON — crosses DePaul Guard Gene Smith
Dwayne “Pearl” Washington. The Myth. The Man. The Legend. Pearl was known to be one of the greatest players to put on a Syracuse uniform, and was no stranger to the crossover. Pearl showed early signs of the crossover and Gene Smith of Georgetown was introduced to it. Fast-Forward to the 2:11 and 4:29 marks to see the crossover.
17. JONNY FLYNN — quick crossover on Anthony Farmer then dunk on Mike Rosario
With one move, Jonny Flynn changed the whole atmosphere of a game. After a quick switch of direction crossover on Anthony Farmer, he gave Mike Rosario a dunk he wasn’t ready for. Watch the clip to see how it went down
