20 NBA Players Whose Rating Should Improve In NBA 2K14

07.26.13 5 years ago 45 Comments
Every fall, 2K Sports blesses hoop fans across the country with their release of the latest NBA 2K video game. As anticipation builds, gamers are anxious to find out where their favorite players rank in the game’s newest version.

Every season, there are players who make a significant jump in their player rating after proving themselves during the previous season. These players often include role players who produce in the clutch, rookies or sophomores who have breakout seasons, or players who finally breakthrough and rise to superstardom. In an attempt to identify these players for this fall’s release of NBA 2K14, here are our 20 whose video game stock should make the biggest jump after their production this past season.

20. JEFF GREEN
2K13 Rating: 78
Estimated 2K14 Rating: 84 (plus-6)
After coming off of heart surgery and into his 2012-2013 campaign, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Jeff Green. However, he answered all of those questions by throwing down emphatic dunks and having career-high performances. Green found himself in the NBA’s top 10 plays on a nightly basis, including a posterization of Al Jefferson and a 43-point eruption against Miami at home.

19. CHANDLER PARSONS
2K13 Rating: 74
Estimated 2K14 Rating: 82 (plus-8)
Other than reportedly being one of the main recruiters of D12 to Houston this summer, Parsons certainly paid his dues in his sophomore season, averaging almost 16 points per game for the Rockets. With the addition of Howard, Parsons should have an even smoother 2013-2014 campaign as the big fella will take some of the offensive responsibilities away from Harden and Parsons, forming more of a balanced attack in H-Town next season.

18. HARRISON BARNES
2K13 Rating: 75
Estimated 2K14 Rating: 83 (plus-8)
The North Carolina product may have entered last season a rookie but during Golden State’s postseason run, he sure didn’t look like one. Barnes is an early favorite for Sixth Man Of The Year with the recent addition of Andre Iguodala at the small forward position. With the maturity for his age, there’s no telling on how much his stock will continue to rise.

17. STEPHEN CURRY
2K13 Rating: 83
Estimated 2K14 Rating: 91 (plus-8)
Steph established himself as one of the NBA’s top guards through his 54-point performance at MSG and a playoff run that saw him average 23 points and eight assists while rising to elite status. After setting the net on fire and taking over living room televisions across the globe during the Dubs’ postseason stretch, I think its obvious that Curry has earned a 90-plus player rating for 2K14.

