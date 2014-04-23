2013-14 All-Fantasy Basketball Third Team

As much as we love to talk about the sleepers and the busts, fantasy championships are won by the stars. Just as in real life, if you have a Kevin Durant or a LeBron James or a Dwight Howard, you can ride them deep into the playoffs.

This year was no different for most of the big-name stars. A few, like Steph Curry and Durant, had career-years. Some just kept on truckin’ and put up numbers every single night.

With the fantasy season winding down, here is this year’s All-Fantasy Basketball Third Team.

PG – KYLE LOWRY (17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.5 steals)

Lowry has put together successful fantasy seasons in the past, but this was his best year since he broke out with the Rockets back in 2011. Most importantly, he played 79 games this season, which allowed him to average career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and threes. Lowry overcame trade rumors to lead the Raptors to their first division title since 2007. As long as he’s still in Toronto next season, he should be off the board in the first few rounds.

SG – GORAN DRAGIC (20.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 51 percent FG, 1.6 threes, 1.4 steals)

Dragic was one of the biggest All-Star snubs this year, but we didn’t forget about him here at Dime. He had a career year, nearly lifting the underdog Suns to the playoffs and averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, steals, threes and blocks. Jeff Hornacek did wonders for Dragic’s game, giving him the freedom to handle the ball and run the offense as he wishes. With the addition of a couple weapons, he should be back at it again next season, and will most likely be off the board somewhere in the third or fourth rounds.

SF – CARMELO ANTHONY (27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.2 steals, 0.7 blocks)

It’s a shame that ‘Melo’s first absence from the playoffs came during what might have been his best statistical season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Anthony averaged career-highs in blocks and rebounds while being the usual menace on offense, falling just over a point short of last year’s 28.7 points per game. He wasn’t able to lead the Knicks to the playoffs, but odds are that he helped your fantasy squad get there. Given his dual forward eligibility, he should be off the board in the late first or early second round on draft day.

PF – LaMARCUS ALDRIDGE (23.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.0 blocks)

Aldridge was arguably the MVP through the first quarter of the season, when the Blazers were on the top of the league. He cooled off a little bit during the second half, due mostly to a back injury, but still wound up averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and free throw percentage. He’s a big reason why Portland made such a leap this year, and has carried his success into the postseason with a 46-point, 18-rebound performance in Game 1 against the Rockets. He’ll no doubt be off the board in the first round next season.

C – JOAKIM NOAH (12.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 blocks)

The NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year was just as valuable to fantasy teams as he was to the Bulls this season. He led all center eligible players in assists per game, and has become one of the most entertaining players in the open floor. Without Derrick Rose for support, Noah helped keep the offense afloat, and got even hotter as the year wore on, averaging 13.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks in his final 24 games. He usually flies under the radar on draft night, but that’s doubtful to happen next season. Expect him to be off the board in the second or third rounds.

