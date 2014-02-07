Report: 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend Competitors & Format Changes

The three-point contest will have a rack of five balls in five places around the three-point arc â€” one rack in each corner, one on each wing, and one at the top of the key â€” but they’ve varied the contest a tad. Normally, the last ball in a rack, a multi-colored ABA ball coined “the money ball,” counts double, but this year players will have an entire rack of money balls which you can place in any of the five places.

The Three-Point Contest

Kyrie Irving (defending champ)

Bradley Beal

Joe Johnson

Arron Afflalo

Stephen Curry

Marco Belinelli

Kevin Love

Damian Lillard

All three-point shootout contestants are shooting better than 35 percent from deep this season, but Irving is at the bottom of the pack (35.4 percent) despite being the defending champ. Marco Bellinelli is shooting the highest percentage of the bunch at 44.3 percent, and Kyle Korver â€” who has hit a three-pointer in an NBA-record 117 straight games, is skipping the weekend to spend time with his new baby daughter.

***

For the Dunk Contest, you can read our earlier post to hear all the exciting changes scheduled for the star-studded Saturday night affair sponsored by Sprite.

The Slam Dunk Contest

Terrence Ross (defending champ)

Paul George

Damian Lillard

John Wall

Harrison Barnes

Ben McLemore

***

The Skills Challenge features a timed obstacle course that involves dribbling around cones, passing through targets and hitting layups.

The Skills Challenge has turned into a “relay race this year with each conference fielding two teams consisting of two players each. Each team will run the course, competing in a relay format for a single overall time.”

Lillard will partner with Trey Burke of the Jazz, and Reggie Jackson of the Thunder will team with Goran Dragic of the Suns to make up the Western Conference lineup. The East teams will be rookies Michael Carter-Williams of the Sizers with Victor Oladipo of the Magic, plus DeMar DeRozan of the Raptors with rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks.

The Skills Challenge

Damian Lillard (defending champ)

Trey Burke

Reggie Jackson

Goran Dragic

Michael Carter-Williams

Victor Oladipo

DeMar DeRozan

Giannis Antetokounmpo

