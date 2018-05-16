The Phoenix Suns Won The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

Getty Image

The final step in determining the first 14 picks in the 2018 NBA Draft occurred on Tuesday night. A bunch of ping pong balls flew around indiscriminately to determine the order atop the Draft, with the results getting read during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago. When all was said and done, it was determined that the Phoenix Suns would end up with the No. 1 pick this summer.

Here are the full results from this year’s Draft Lottery:

Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings Atlanta Hawks Memphis Grizzlies Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets) New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers) Charlotte Hornets Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons) Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets

This marks the first time the Suns have ever had the top pick in the NBA Draft. The team had the worst record in the league and had the best chance at earning the top selection once the Draft rolls around.