Getty Image

The NBA’s latest All-Star Weekend came to an end on Sunday night, as fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte were treated to a legitimately entertaining and, for some stretches, competitive basketball game. By the time the horn sounded, Team LeBron and game MVP Kevin Durant came out on top against Team Giannis by a final score of 178-164.

The game’s first half was dominated by Antetokounmpo and co., as Team Giannis took a commanding 95-82 lead into the locker room. The Greek Freak was the star of the game’s first 24 minutes, going for 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He kept doing this thing where he’s, uh, way bigger and taller and stronger and faster and skilled and agile than any human should be, and in response this happened.