The location of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game may be thousands of miles away from last year’s contest in Los Angeles, but it appears at least one aspect of it will remain relatively the same: the uniforms.

With the game to set to tip-off on February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina, we got our first at what appears to be the uniforms for the East and West squads via Twitter user @JosmanSuri, who snagged a photo of what he claims to be the 2019 All-Star unis hanging on a rack at a Nike retail shop.