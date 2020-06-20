Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The 2020 NBA Draft Will Take Place On Oct. 16 With Free Agency Beginning Two Days Later

TwitterAssociate Editor

Regardless of what ends up happening with the NBA’s proposed bubble league to finish out the 2019-20 campaign, the league is going to have a draft and free agency at some point. The timelines have, of course, been moved around due to the league’s COVID-19 hiatus, and on Saturday, we got a sense of when these two major offseason events will occur.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 2020 NBA Draft will take place on October 16. This would fall three days after the reported last day that the NBA season could conclude, should the Finals go a full seven games.

As Jonathan Givony of ESPN noted, that date includes a nugget regarding when college and international players have to make up their minds on staying in the draft or returning to school/their club.

The turnaround time for teams to focus exclusively on free agency would end up being quick. Wojnarowski reports that the league’s free agency period would kick off on October 18, and keeping in line with a change that went into effect last year, the window for deals to be agreed to would open at 6 p.m. EST.

There are still a number of questions about how the timeline will work for the NBA over the coming months, even beyond the fact that Florida looks ripe for being the United States’ next COVID hotspot right before teams are preparing to get situated at Disney and the questions about when the season can start in response to that. Things like a start date for next season and a potential “Summer League,” for instance, are still up in the air. But now, we know when we’ll see the two biggest days on the NBA’s offseason calendar.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×