Here Are The Results Of The 2022 NBA All-Star Game Draft

After a wild NBA trade deadline day, there was still an NBA transaction yet to happen on Thursday night as LeBron James and Kevin Durant needed to draft their All-Star squads.

The festivities got started with Kevin Durant addressing the James Harden trade, as they recorded the draft right after that news broke. Durant was drafting for a team he wouldn’t play on, and LeBron took advantage of his fifth year as a captain (4-0) to use some savvy in his draft strategy and steal some advantages. After Durant took Joel Embiid with his first pick, LeBron left Jokic for his final pick knowing KD wasn’t likely to select two centers, and then later left James Harden on the board the entire reserve selection, knowing Durant wouldn’t want to pick him after he just forced his way out of Brooklyn, leading to some hilarity on the TNT set.

It was the most entertaining All-Star Draft yet, and while both sides are stacked with talent as one would expect with an All-Star Game, you’d be hard pressed to find many that wouldn’t name Team LeBron as a favorite for the Feb. 20 exhibition in Cleveland.

TEAM DURANT

Joel Embiid

Ja Morant

Jayson Tatum

Andrew Wiggins

Trae Young

Devin Booker

Karl-Anthony Towns

Zach LaVine

Dejounte Murray

Khris Middleton

LaMelo Ball

Rudy Gobert

TEAM LEBRON

LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry

DeMar DeRozan

Nikola Jokic

Jimmy Butler

Luka Doncic

Darius Garland

Chris Paul

Donovan Mitchell

Fred VanVleet

James Harden