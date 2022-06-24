For more than two decades, the San Antonio Spurs were a postseason fixture, winning titles and generally competing at the highest levels. The Spurs are now in a different phase, however, with the franchise missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and landing below the .500 mark in each campaign. San Antonio continues to extract value from a relatively limited roster, but the team’s current corps could use the infusion of talent that an intriguing draft class can provide.
While the Spurs did not enter the draft with a top-eight pick, only a small handful of teams began the cycle with more draft equity than San Antonio on account of three picks in the top 25 and another top-40 second round selection. That type of arsenal opens up a great deal of possibilities, and, ultimately, San Antonio stayed pat at No. 9 and took an in-state prospect.
Roster Needs: Another prominent shot creator, overall roster clarity
Jeremy Sochan (No. 9 Overall), B-: This may be seen as a reach for some, but Sochan is very Spurs-y. He brings immense defensive potential with versatility, length, and acumen. Sochan is also comfortable with the ball in his hands on offense, and San Antonio has a penchant for getting the most from players with shooting limitations. If he can smooth out his offensive repertoire, Sochan could be a monster role player.
2022 Free Agents:
Lonnie Walker IV (RFA)
Devontae Cacok (RFA)
Joe Wieskamp (RFA)
Robert Woodard II (RFA)
DJ Stewart Jr (RFA)
Roster:
Dejounte Murray
Doug McDermott
Josh Richardson
Jakob Poeltl
Zach Collins
Romeo Langford
Josh Primo
Keldon Johnson
Keita Bates-Diop (non-guaranteed)
Tre Jones (non-guaranteed)
Jock Landale (non-guaranteed)
Jeremy Sochan