For more than two decades, the San Antonio Spurs were a postseason fixture, winning titles and generally competing at the highest levels. The Spurs are now in a different phase, however, with the franchise missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and landing below the .500 mark in each campaign. San Antonio continues to extract value from a relatively limited roster, but the team’s current corps could use the infusion of talent that an intriguing draft class can provide.

While the Spurs did not enter the draft with a top-eight pick, only a small handful of teams began the cycle with more draft equity than San Antonio on account of three picks in the top 25 and another top-40 second round selection. That type of arsenal opens up a great deal of possibilities, and, ultimately, San Antonio stayed pat at No. 9 and took an in-state prospect.

Roster Needs: Another prominent shot creator, overall roster clarity

Jeremy Sochan (No. 9 Overall), B-: This may be seen as a reach for some, but Sochan is very Spurs-y. He brings immense defensive potential with versatility, length, and acumen. Sochan is also comfortable with the ball in his hands on offense, and San Antonio has a penchant for getting the most from players with shooting limitations. If he can smooth out his offensive repertoire, Sochan could be a monster role player.

2022 Free Agents:

Lonnie Walker IV (RFA)

Devontae Cacok (RFA)

Joe Wieskamp (RFA)

Robert Woodard II (RFA)

DJ Stewart Jr (RFA)

Roster:

Dejounte Murray

Doug McDermott

Josh Richardson

Jakob Poeltl

Zach Collins

Romeo Langford

Josh Primo

Keldon Johnson

Keita Bates-Diop (non-guaranteed)

Tre Jones (non-guaranteed)

Jock Landale (non-guaranteed)

Jeremy Sochan