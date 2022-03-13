The Complete Bracket For The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

March Madness has arrived in full force, with conference tournaments providing plenty of drama, upsets, and punched tickets for the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Selection Sunday put a bow on conference tournament week as the field of 68 was officially announced and matchups were set for the first round games on Thursday and Friday, as well as the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a year in which there isn’t a clear dominant team, the bracket feels as open as ever for a team to get hot at the right time and make a run at a Final Four. Whether that feeling of openness leads to chaos full of bracket-busting upsets or if chalk will reign supreme remains to be seen, but with matchups now locked in, fans can start planning out their path to the second weekend and beyond. Earning the four top seeds this year are Gonzaga, …

Here is the complete bracket (printable version here), with the full first round TV schedule with tip times and commentators still to come.