The Complete Bracket For The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

March Madness has arrived in full force, with conference tournaments providing plenty of drama, upsets, and punched tickets for the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Selection Sunday put a bow on conference tournament week as the field of 68 was officially announced and matchups were set for the first round games on Thursday and Friday, as well as the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In a year in which there isn’t a clear dominant team, the bracket feels as open as ever for a team to get hot at the right time and make a run at a Final Four. Whether that feeling of openness leads to chaos full of bracket-busting upsets or if chalk will reign supreme remains to be seen, but with matchups now locked in, fans can start planning out their path to the second weekend and beyond. Earning the four top seeds this year are Gonzaga, …
Here is the complete bracket (printable version here), with the full first round TV schedule with tip times and commentators still to come.
First 4
16. Wright State vs. 16. Bryant
11. Rutgers vs. 11. Notre Dame
16. Texas Southern vs. 16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
12. Wyoming vs. 12. Indiana
WEST
1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Georgia State
8. Boise State vs. 9. Memphis
5. UConn vs. 12. New Mexico State
4. Arkansas vs. 13. Vermont
6. Alabama vs. 11. Rutgers or Notre Dame
3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Montana State
7. Michigan State vs. 10. Davidson
2. Duke vs. 15. Cal State Fullerton
SOUTH
1. Arizona vs. 16. Wright State or Bryant
8. Seton Hall vs. 9. TCU
5. Houston vs. 12. UAB
4. Illinois vs. 13. Chattanooga
6. Colorado State vs. 11. Michigan
3. Tennessee vs. 14. Longwood
7. Ohio State vs. 10. Loyola-Chicago
2. Villanova vs. 15. Delaware
MIDWEST
1. Kansas vs. 16. Texas Southern or Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
8. San Diego State vs. 9. Creighton
5. Iowa vs. 12. Richmond
4. Providence vs. 13. South Dakota State
6. LSU vs. 11. Iowa State
3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Colgate
7. USC vs. 10. Miami (FL)
2. Auburn vs. 15. Jacksonville State
EAST
1. Baylor vs. 16. Norfolk State
8. UNC vs. 9. Marquette
5. Saint Mary’s vs. 12. Wyoming vs. Indiana
4. UCLA vs. 13. Akron
6. Texas vs. 11. Virginia Tech
3. Purdue vs. 14. Yale
7. Murray State vs. 10. San Francisco
2. Kentucky vs. 15. Saint Peter’s