The 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament field of 68 is set, as the full bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday. Shortly after, the full TV schedule for the first round of the tournament was released, with CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV once again splitting duties for the first weekend of action.

Earlier in the week, CBS and Turner announced their commentator teams for the tournament, with the first four teams continuing on into the second weekend for regional games.

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn

Here is the full schedule of tip times, TV networks, and broadcast teams for next week’s action (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, March 15

6:40 p.m. (truTV): 16. Texas Southern vs. 16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Tom McCarthy/Steve Lavin/Avery Johnson/Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. (truTV): 12. Indiana vs. 12. Wyoming (McCarthy/Lavin/Johnson/Rothstein)

Wednesday, March 16

6:40 p.m. (truTV): 16. Bryant vs. 16. Wright State (McCarthy/Lavin/Johnson/Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. (truTV): 11. Notre Dame vs. 11. Rutgers (McCarthy/Lavin/Johnson/Rothstein)

Thursday, March 17

12:15 p.m. (CBS): 11. Michigan vs. 6. Colorado State (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

12:45 p.m. (truTV): 13. South Dakota State vs. 4. Providence (Nessler/Haywood/Washburn)

1:45 p.m. (TNT): 9. Memphis vs. 8. Boise State(Catalon/Lappas/Katz)

2:00 p.m. (TBS): 16. Norfolk State vs. 1. Baylor (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

2:45 p.m. (CBS): 14. Longwood vs. 3. Tennessee (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

3:10 p.m. (truTV): 12. Richmond vs. 5. Iowa (Nessler/Haywood/Washburn)

4:15 p.m. (TNT): 16. Georgia State vs. 1. Gonzaga (Catalon/Lappas/Katz)

4:30 p.m. (TBS): 9. Marquette vs. 8. UNC (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

6:50 p.m. (TNT): 12. New Mexico State vs. 5 UConn (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): 15. Saint Peter’s vs. 2. Kentucky (Nessler/Haywood/Washburn)

7:20 p.m. (TBS): 12. Wyoming/Indiana vs. 5. Saint Mary’s (Catalon/Lappas/Katz)

7:27 p.m. (truTV): 9. Creighton vs. 8. San Diego State (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

9:20 p.m. (TNT): 13. Vermont vs. 4. Arkansas (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

9:40 p.m. (CBS): 10. San Francisco vs. 7. Murray State (Nessler/Haywood/Washburn)

9:50 p.m. (TBS): 13. Akron vs. 4. UCLS (Catalon/Lappas/Katz)

9:57 p.m. (truTV): 16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. 1. Kansas (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

Friday, March 18

12:15 p.m. (CBS): 10. Loyola-Chicago vs. 7. Ohio State (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

12:45 p.m. (truTV): 15. Jacksonville State vs. 2. Auburn (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

1:45 p.m. (TNT): 14. Montana State vs. 3. Texas Tech (Byington/Smith/Johnson/Shehadi)

2:00 p.m. (TBS): 14. Yale vs. 3. Purdue (Dedes/Antonelli/Ross)

2:45 p.m. (CBS): 15. Delaware vs. 2. Villanova (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

3:10 p.m. (truTV): 10. Miami (FL) vs. 7. USC (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

4:15 p.m. (TNT): 11. Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. 6. Alabama (Byington/Smith/Johnson/Shehadi)

4:30 p.m. (TBS): 11. Virginia Tech vs. 6. Texas (Dedes/Antonelli/Ross)

6:50 p.m. (TNT): 13. Chattanooga vs. 4. Illinois (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): 15. Cal State Fullerton vs. 2. Duke (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

7:20 p.m. (TBS): 11. Iowa State vs. 6. LSU (Byington/Smith/Johnson/Shehadi)

7:27 p.m. (truTV): 16. Wright State/Bryant vs. 1. Arizona (Dedes/Antonelli/Ross)

9:20 p.m. (TNT): 12. UAB vs. 5. Houston (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

9:40 p.m. (CBS): 10. Davidson vs. 7. Michigan State (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

9:50 p.m. (TBS): 14. Colgate vs. 3. Wisconsin(Byington/Smith/Johnson/Shehadi)

9:57 p.m. (truTV): 9. TCU vs. 8. Seton Hall(Dedes/Antonelli/Ross)