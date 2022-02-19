Let’s face it: The Rising Stars game usually sucks. Like every event at the NBA All-Star Weekend, the No. 1 priority for everyone — players, coaches, teams, etc. — is that no one suffers the kind of serious injury that puts a damper on the entire event and makes us question whether or not these sorts of midseason exhibitions are a good idea.

That does not mean these events can’t be fun. Sometimes, it’s as easy as a simple rule change — back in 2020, the NBA adopted the Elam Ending for the All-Star Game and gave us one of the best games that All-Star has ever seen. The institution of a target score made the fourth quarter of the game legitimately competitive, and apparently, someone in the league office decided it’d be a good idea to take that general idea and apply it to Rising Stars. Perhaps it’ll go back to being a bore in the coming years, but in 2022, the event set a high bar for everything else at All-Star.

The gist: Four teams of first and second-year players, with each team getting one G League Ignite youngster. The first two games were to 50. The third game, featuring both winners, was to 25. It ruled. Game one, a matchup of teams with honorary coaches Isiah Thomas and James Worthy, became a next basket wins scenario. There was, for long stretches, the sorts of lax play that we see during the event in the past — guys weren’t exactly sprinting back on defense, dunks had a higher degree of difficulty than usual, etc.

Jalen Suggs 360…his @OrlandoMagic and Team Worthy teammate Cole Anthony is HYPED!#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/4VTYvJGMIe — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

And then, something funny happened: The game was really, really close as it approached 50. Dudes began running. Big plays were celebrated because they got their squad closer to winning. There were people playing defense in the Rising Stars Game. The Rising Stars Game! This isn’t supposed to happen!

JALEN SUGGS OFF THE BACKBOARD TO COLE ANTHONY!!! Next bucket wins.#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/NXiijp23k3 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Saddiq Bey with the clutch block to keep Team Isiah in it! NEXT BUCKET WINS in Round 1 of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/D9FoBfOlay — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Ultimately, Desmond Bane was fouled and stepped up to the free throw line with his team trailing, 49-48. After making the first, both Tyrese Maxey and Cole Anthony got in his face, trying to shake him just a little bit. It didn’t work, nor did Anthony pulling his pants down, and as a result, Team Isiah moved on to the final.

"Desmond Bane with ice in his veins!" This #CloroxClutch free throw sends Team Isiah to the final round of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/88ogiestxd — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

The second game was much of the same. A matchup between teams led by Rick Barry and Gary Payton was close from start to finish, with both sides legitimately buying into the competitive aspect of the whole thing.