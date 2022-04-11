Monday brought the 2022 WNBA Draft to center stage, as the day in between the end of the NBA’s regular season and the play-in tournament opened up the spotlight for the WNBA’s next class of stars.

There had already been considerable movement in the week leading up to the draft, headlined by the Atlanta Dream trading up with the Washington Mystics for the first overall selection, sending back the third overall pick, a second round pick and a future first, with the Indiana Fever sitting with the second pick.

At the top of most draft boards were Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, with Shakira Austin of Ole Miss behind, but from there plenty of intrigue remained about how the rest of the first round would shake out. The Fever will be the most intriguing team of the first round as they hold four of the top 10 picks in the draft, as they look to reshape their roster with an infusion of young talent.

Here are the results of the 2022 WNBA Draft:

First Round

1. Atlanta Dream: Rhyne Howard (Kentucky)

2. Indiana Fever: NaLyssa Smith (Baylor)

3. Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin (Ole Miss)

4. Indiana Fever: Emily Engstler (Louisville)

5. New York Liberty: Nyara Sabally (Oregon)

6. Indiana Fever: Lexie Hull (Stanford)

7. Dallas Wings: Veronica Burton (Northwestern)

8. Las Vegas Aces: Mya Hollingshed (Colorado)

9. Los Angeles Sparks: Rae Burrell (Tennessee)

10. Indiana Fever: Queen Egbo (Baylor)

11. Las Vegas Aces: Kierstan Bell (FGCU)

12. Connecticut Sun: Nia Clouden (Michigan State)

Second Round

13. Las Vegas Aces: Khayla Pointer (LSU)

14. Washington Mystics: Christyn Williams (UConn)

15. Atlanta Dream: Naz Hillmon (Michigan)

16. Los Angeles Sparks: Kianna Smith (Louisville)

17. Seattle Storm: Elissa Cunane (NC State)

18. Seattle Storm: Lorela Cubaj (Georgia Tech)

19. Los Angeles Sparks: Olivia Nelson-Ododa (UConn)

20. Indiana Fever: Destanni Henderson (South Carolina)

21. Seattle Storm: Evina Westbrook (UConn)

22. Minnesota Lynx: Kayla Jones (NC State)

23. Las Vegas Aces: Aisha Sheppard (Virginia Tech)

24. Connecticut Sun: