The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is set after Selection Sunday, as the 68 teams still holding a ticket to the Big Dance were informed of their seeding and where they would be playing their first round games — while others had their bubbles burst and learned they’d be going to the NIT instead.

With the bracket in place, the attention turned for fans to when the games would be played. Late Sunday night, CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery announced the complete TV schedule for the first round (and First Four) games that will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, along with the commentator teams for each.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14 (FIRST FOUR)

6:40 p.m. (truTV): 16. SE Missouri State vs. 16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, and Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. (truTV): 11. Pittsburgh vs. 11. Mississippi State (McCarthy, Johnson, and Rothstein)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 (FIRST FOUR)

6:40 p.m. (truTV): 16. Fairleigh Dickinson vs. 16. Texas Southern (McCarthy, Johnson, and Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. (truTV): 11. Nevada vs. 11. Arizona State (McCarthy, Johnson, and Rothstein)

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

12:15 p.m. (CBS): 9. Maryland vs. 8. West Virginia (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson)

12:40 p.m. (truTV): 13. Furman vs. 4. Virginia (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Lauren Shehadi)

1:40 p.m. (TNT): 10. Utah State vs. 7. Missouri (Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson)

2:00 p.m. (TBS): 16. Howard vs. 1. Kansas (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce)

2:45 p.m. (CBS): 16. SEMO St/TAMU-CC vs. 1. Alabama (Nantz, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson)

3:10 p.m. (truTV): 12. Charleston vs. 5. San Diego State (Harlan, Bonner, Van Gundy, and Shehadi)

4:10 p.m. (TNT): 15. Princeton vs. 2. Arizona (Nessler, Haywood, and Jacobson)

4:30 p.m. (TBS): 9. Illinois vs. 8. Arkansas (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce)

6:50 p.m. (TNT): 9. Auburn vs. 8. Iowa (Nantz, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): 12. Oral Roberts vs. 5. Duke (Harlan, Bonner, Van Gundy, and Shehadi)

7:25 p.m. (TBS): 15. Colgate vs. 2. Texas (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce)

7:35 p.m. (truTV): 10. Boise St. vs. 7. Northwestern (Nessler, Haywood, and Jacobson)

9:20 p.m. (TNT): 16. Northern Kentucky vs. 1 Houston (Nantz, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson)

9:40 p.m. (CBS): 13. Louisiana vs. 4. Tennessee (Harlan, Bonner, Van Gundy, and Shehadi)

9:55 p.m. (TBS): 10. Penn State vs. 7. Texas A&M (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce)

10:05 p.m. (truTV): 15. UNC Asheville vs. 2. UCLA (Nessler, Haywood, and Jacobson)

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

12:15 p.m. (CBS): 10. USC vs. 7. Michigan State (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Jamie Erdahl)

12:40 p.m. (truTV): 14. Kennesaw State vs. 3. Xavier (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, and Evan Washburn)

1:40 p.m. (TNT): 14. UC Santa Barbara vs. 3. Baylor (Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Avery Johnson, and Andy Katz)

2:00 p.m. (TBS): 12. VCU vs. 5. Saint Mary’s (Spero Dedes, Deb Antonelli, and AJ Ross)

2:45 p.m. (CBS): 15. Vermont vs. 2. Marquette (Catalon, Lappas, and Erdahl)

3:10 p.m. (truTV): 11. Mississippi St/Pitt vs. 6. Iowa State (Eagle, Spanarkel, and Washburn)

4:10 p.m. (TNT): 11. NC State vs. 6. Creighton (Byington, Smith, Johnson, and Katz)

4:30 p.m. (TBS): 13. Iona vs. 4. UConn (Dedes, Antonelli, and Ross)

6:50 p.m. (TNT): 16. Texas So./FDU vs. 1. Purdue (Catalon, Lappas, and Erdahl)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): 11. Providence vs. 6. Kentucky (Eagle, Spanarkel, and Washburn)

7:25 p.m. (TBS): 12. Drake vs. 5. Miami (Dedes, Antonelli, and Ross)

7:35 p.m. (truTV): 14. Grand Canyon vs. 3. Gonzaga (Byington, Smith, Johnson, and Katz)

9:20 p.m. (TNT): 9. FAU vs. 8. Memphis (Catalon, Lappas, and Erdahl)

9:40 p.m. (CBS): 14. Montana State vs. 3. Kansas State (Eagle, Spanarkel, and Washburn)

9:55 p.m. (TBS): 13. Kent State vs. 4. Indiana (Dedes, Antonelli, and Ross)

10:05 p.m. (truTV): 11. Arizona St/Nevada vs. 6. TCU (Byington, Smith, Johnson, and Katz)