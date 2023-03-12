Here Is The Complete 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

March Madness has arrived, as most everyone’s favorite week of the college basketball season has arrived, with the First Four games tipping off in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday night and then a full weekend of NCAA Tournament games for the first and second rounds.

Before we can get to the games, we had to learn how the bracket shook out, with Selection Sunday bringing us all 68 teams that made the Big Dance. For conference champions and top-ranked squads, Selection Sunday is nothing but excitement as they wait to learn what seed they got, who they’ll be playing, and where they’ll be going. Teams on the bubble, however, spend the day anxiously waiting to see if their season will continue or if they’ll end up on the outside looking in.

For a full printable bracket, you can click here, with the full look at the first round and First Four matchups below.

FIRST FOUR

16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

16. SE Missouri State

11. Mississippi State

11. Pittsburgh

16. Texas Southern

16. Fairleigh Dickinson

11. Arizona State

11. Nevada

SOUTH

1. Alabama

16. Texas A&M-CC/SE Missouri State

8. Maryland

9. West Virginia

5. San Diego State

12. Charleston

4. Virginia

13. Furman

6. Creighton

11. North Carolina State

3. Baylor

14. UC Santa Barbara

7. Missouri

10. Utah State

2. Arizona

15. Princeton

MIDWEST

1. Houston

16. Northern Kentucky

8. Iowa

9. Auburn

5. Miami (FL)

12. Drake

4. Indiana

13. Kent State

6. Iowa State

11. Mississippi State/Pittsburgh

3. Xavier

14. Kennesaw State

7. Texas A&M

10. Penn State

2. Texas

15. Colgate

EAST

1. Purdue

16. Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson

8. Memphis

9. FAU

5. Duke

12. Oral Roberts

4. Tennessee

13. Louisiana

6. Kentucky

11. Providence

3. Kansas State

14. Montana State

7. Michigan State

10. USC

2. Marquette

15. Vermont

WEST

1. Kansas

16. Howard

8. Arkansas

9. Illinois

5. Saint Mary’s

12. VCU

4. UConn

13. Iona

6. TCU

11. Arizona State/Nevada

3. Gonzaga

14. Grand Canyon

7. Northwestern

10. Boise State

2. UCLA

15. UNC Asheville