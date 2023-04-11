2023 WNBA Draft Results: Aliyah Boston Goes No. 1 To The Indiana Fever

The long wait for the 2023 WNBA Draft has finally ended, and after a thrilling end to the women’s college basketball season, there was plenty of attention on this year’s draft.

The Indiana Fever held the top pick and for the first time in some time, there was real hope for bringing in a timeline-altering player to the franchise that has missed the playoffs each of the past six seasons. Ever since Tamika Catchings’ departure, the Fever have been seeking a cornerstone player and this year might just finally land one in South Carolina star big Aliyah Boston, who was a 3-time unanimous All-American selection while playing for Dawn Staley.

While Boston was a stone-cold lock to go No. 1 to Indiana, the rest of the draft had some discrepancies as to who would go where in the mock draft landscape. Given the propensity for teams making surprising selections and shaking things up in the first round, fans were eagerly waiting to find out what prospects might slip and who might make a surprising leap.

Here are the complete results of the first round, headlined by Boston going to Indiana and the Wings trading in to make four (!) selections.

1. Indiana Fever — Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

2. Minnesota Lynx — Diamond Miller (Maryland)

3. Dallas Wings — Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)

4. Dallas Wings (trade via Washington Mystics) — Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)

5. Dallas Wings — Lou Lopez Sénéchal (UConn)

6. Atlanta Dream — Haley Jones (Stanford)

7. Indiana Fever — Grace Berger (Indiana)

8. Atlanta Dream — Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina)

9. Seattle Storm — Jordan Horston (Tennessee)

10. Los Angeles Sparks — Zia Cooke (South Carolina)

11. Dallas Wings — Abby Meyers (Maryland)

12. Minnesota Lynx — Maïa Hirsch (France)