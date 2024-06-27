Team Needs: Roster Clarity, Perimeter Defense, Shooting, Center Depth

The Atlanta Hawks once again found themselves in the Eastern Conference Play-In this past season, but after playing their way to the 8-seed in 2022 and 2023, the Hawks got bounced in the 9-10 game by the Bulls and entered an offseason of uncertainty. All year there were rumors the Hawks were looking to trade Dejounte Murray, but as the season wore on and they held onto him at the deadline, some rumblings emerged that Trae Young could end up being the star guard on the move soon.

In any case, Atlanta is expected to break up the Murray-Young backcourt this summer, with others like Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter also still very much available for other teams. Adding intrigue to the Hawks summer was the stunning results of the Draft Lottery that saw them jump up to the No. 1 pick. Without a consensus top prospect, the Hawks would have to identify who they felt was the best player available, while also considering fit with whatever core they view they have. That mostly means whichever of Young or Murray they plan to keep and Jalen Johnson, with Onyeka Okongwu also likely part of their long-term plans.

With Alex Sarr making clear his desire to end up in Washington and not Atlanta, the Hawks seemed to have three options with the top pick: Zaccharie Risacher, Donovan Clingan, or trading the pick. Ultimately, they chose the French wing and now all eyes are on how they proceed with their summer.

Zaccharie Risacher (No. 1 Overall), B: In a draft that doesn’t feature a traditional No. 1 overall talent, someone had to go at No. 1, and it is Risacher. He has clear appeal as a 6’9 wing who can both shoot and defend, with a clear step forward this season as a perimeter threat. Risacher doesn’t bring tremendous star equity typically associated with this draft slot, but he provides Atlanta with a two-way wing in a league that can’t find enough two-way wings.