Dejounte Murray‘s name has popped up frequently in trade rumors during the 2023-24 season. The Atlanta Hawks are underperforming, Murray’s fit alongside Trae Young is a clunky one, and he’s about to start a 4-year deal that is rather palatable for teams that could use help in the backcourt over the next few years.

As such, there have been near-constant rumblings about what the future holds for Murray, but on Thursday with less than 15 minutes before the trade deadline, we learned that Murray isn’t going anywhere. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that, despite their efforts to put a trade together, Murray will stay in Atlanta going forward.

The Atlanta Hawks are keeping guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. No trade for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Murray spent the first five years of his career as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, where he earned an All-Star berth in 2022 and established himself as one of the premier guard defenders in the NBA. Atlanta paid a hefty price to acquire him that following offseason, as the team parted ways with a trio of first-round picks and a pick swap, along with veteran forward Danilo Gallinari.

It’s unclear how high Atlanta’s asking price was to move Murray, but no matter what it was, no one was able to meet it. Now, Murray will remain a Hawk, where he is averaging 21.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Hawks on 46.6/37.0/83.4 shootings splits this season.