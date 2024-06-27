Team Needs: Immediate Contributors, Guards, Centers

The Milwaukee Bucks tried to shake things up last year by swinging for the fences and turning Jrue Holiday into Damian Lillard. The bet was that Lillard would bring some much-needed juice to their offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, while their defense would continue to be elite.

Instead, Milwaukee fired first-time head coach Adrian Griffin midseason, hired Doc Rivers, never got it together, then flamed out in the playoffs as both Antetokounmpo and Lillard dealt with injuries during the postseason — the Indiana Pacers beat them in six games in the first round. Unless they try to majorly shake things up, the team knows what its core is, and it’s pretty easy to identify areas of need around Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis. And on the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, the team figured to use the No. 23 overall pick to try and address one of those spots.

However, in a bit of a surprise, the Bucks took a swing on a high-upside project in AJ Johnson with the 23rd pick.

AJ Johnson (No. 23 Overall), C: I get it with Johnson. He has a 6’8 wingspan with big-time athletic tools. He can create space and, if things come together, there is clear upside. At the same time, he’s really, really raw right now, and he’s gotta get stronger to play at the NBA level. This is also a pick that is very focused on the future for a team that is also in win-now mode. It’s an interesting fit.