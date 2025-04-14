All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Lana Del Rey launch her country era and Bon Iver deliver a discography highlight. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Lana Del Rey — “Henry, Come On” Del Rey has been teasing a country album for a little while now, and we have a couple updates: It’s called The Right Person Will Stay (it had previously been referred to as Lasso), and there’s a new song, “Henry, Come On.” Del Rey previously said she doesn’t see the project as a “heavy departure” for her stylistically, and “Henry, Come On” is supporting evidence. Bon Iver — “There’s A Rhythmn” Justin Vernon may or may not have fathered a child with Cristin Milioti (emphasis on “not”), but what he definitely did do is release a new Bon Iver album, SABLE, fABLE. Uproxx cultural critic Steven Hyden reckons it’s “one of their best.”

Shaboozey and Myles Smith — “Blink Twice” “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is one of the two biggest songs of all time (in weeks spent at No. 1 on the Hot 100), but Shaboozey isn’t done yet. Last week, he teamed up with Myles Smith on “Blink Twice,” another shot of boot-stomping country. Quavo and Lil Baby — “Legends” After a spell of genre tourism, Quavo is back in his trap bag. He linked up with Lil Baby for “Legends” last week and the song offers a menacing beat atop which the rappers get some bragging in.

Turnstile — “Never Enough” Synths aren’t exactly a calling card for hardcore punk band Turnstile, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to use them. Their latest single, “Never Enough,” sounds downright peaceful for the first minute-plus, and then the heavy guitars we’ve come to know and love arrive. Ken Carson — “Off The Meter” Feat. Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely Carson’s More Chaos is one of the headlining album releases of the pre-Coachella week, and perhaps the most notable track is “Off The Meter.” On it, Carson calls on Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely to come through to rap about giving in to vices.

Aminé — “Arc de Triomphe” Aminé has 13 Months Of Sunshine on the way next month, and the latest taste is “Arc de Triomphe.” The track sees Aminé delivering some fun wordplay over a bouncy beat. Sheck Wes — “ILMB” Feat. Travis Scott Wes, in case you didn’t know, loves his b*tch (that’s what the title of “ILMB” stands for: “I Love My B*tch”). The track is a woozy ode to a special somebody, featuring Wes’ Cactus Jack boss Travis Scott.