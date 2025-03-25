Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Erykah Badu revealed that she’s working on her first album in 15 years, one produced by Alchemist and Frank Ocean teased new music with help from his rumored boyfriend Payton Talbott. Coco Jones announced the European dates for her Why Not More? Tour while Jorja Smith joined Major League DJz for the shimmering “Come With Me.” Elsewhere, Nija made her 2025 entrance with her new single “32nd Floor” and Joy Crookes turned into a joy-wielding assassin for her “I Know You’d Kill” video. Here are the new music releases you need to listen to:

Leon Thomas & Chris Brown — “Mutt (CB Remix)” Leon Thomas continues his run as one of R&B’s hottest singers with a new remix of his beloved single “Mutt.” Chris Brown joins Thomas on the title track from the latter’s sophomore album Mutt which will see a deluxe reissue in the near future. FLO & Chy Cartier — “Get It Till I’m Gone (Remix)” With Access All Areas still in rotation and their upcoming tour set to kick off next month, FLO gives one of the standout tracks from their album a boost with a remix to “Get It Till I’m Gone” alongside UK rapper Chy Cartier, who delivers a charismatic verse to close the song.

Destin Conrad — “Delusional” Destin Conrad’s debut album should be arriving in the near future, but until then, we can enjoy the album’s latest single, “Delusional.” The sultry record captures Destin in a state of yearning as he pleads for another intimate moment with someone he desires, despite them being in a relationship. Nija — “32nd Floor” Nija makes her entrance into 2025 with “32nd Floor.” The sultry record finds Nija taking the seductive route as she looks to slip away with her partner, who find themselves in a large Vegas crowd. The singer desires a more private space for an intimate moment, and she plans to get it by all means necessary.

Leven Kali — “Pieces” Leven Kali’s alluring new single is the next step towards his upcoming project, and boy is it a good one. “Pieces” finds a balance between bringing flair and a relaxing breeze to the track as Kali extends an invitation for a night of making love and getting high. Jastin Martin & Timbaland — “You Or Nobody” After kicking off the year with “28 Degrees In Houston,” Houston singer Jastin Martin returns with a new song and a major co-sign. “You Or Nobody” arrives with production from Timbaland, who offers his signature drums to Martin, who uses them to drive home her message about being focused on one lover and no one else.

Luck & Phabo — “Done With You” Rising singer Luck, who grew up in Connecticut, Virginia, and New York before settling in LA, teams up with fellow Cali resident Phabo for their new single “Done With You.” On it, Luck expresses her frustrations with her partner, played by Phabo, and her desire to walk away of their relationship. Phabo responds by making one last attempt to keep her around, but to no avail. TheARTI$t — “Ghost” New Jersey singer TheARTI$t checks into 2025 with “Ghost,” her first single of the year. The lovelorn record questions a former lover for their decision to walk away from their relationship without any warning. Though she’s accepted the circumstances, TheARTi$t admits that their departure has had some effects on her life.

Lizzie Berchie — “Love Deep” Feat. Filah Lah Lah British-Ghanaian singer-songwriter Lizzie Berchie teams up with South Africa’s own Filah Lah Lah for their new record “Love Deep.” The song is one for the romantics in waiting as it hones in on the feelings of yearning, longing, and allowing oneself to receive and accept love. “I wanted to create a song that felt classic and nostalgic but still modern and true to my sound,” she said about the song in a press release. “I loved the sound of ‘You Don’t Know My Name’ (Alicia Keys) and ‘Need U Bad’ (Jazmine Sullivan), so I tried to emulate that sound”. Joy Crookes — “I Know You’d Kill” Joy Crookes’ return to the spotlight continues with her latest single “I Know You’d Kill.” For her third single of the year, Crookes pens a love letter to her manager to celebrate the unwavering trust they have for each other. “I Know You’d Kill” strikes as a truly stunning and vulnerable record, making for another great piece to her upcoming project.