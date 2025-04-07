All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Sexyy Red as confident as ever and PinkPantheress blend old and new. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Sexyy Red — “Hoochie Coochie” Is Sexyy Red the most-hated female rapper? She seems to think so, but there are also plenty of fans who look forward to her new releases, like last week’s “Hoochie Coochie,” on which Sexyy declares her supremacy. BigXthaPlug — “All The Way” Feat. Bailey Zimmerman Just about everybody is going country at the moment, and now that includes BigXthaPlug. Last week, he teamed with Bailey Zimmerman on “All The Way,” which doesn’t skimp on the twang.

Gelo – “Law N Order” The NBA didn’t end up working out for LiAngelo Ball like it has for his brothers LaMelo and Lonzo, but he’s found his own path to stardom via music. He’s followed up the breakout hit “Tweaker” with new music, including last week’s “Law N Order.” The Dare — “LCA” The Dare, in case you haven’t picked up on it, enjoys partying, indulgence, and otherwise having a good time: On last week’s “LCA,” he starts, “I wanna make it with you / I wanna f*ck ’til we’re blue / I wanna live like, ‘What would Amy f*ckin’ Winehouse do?'”

Lil Yachty and Veeze – “Can’t Be Crete Boy” Lil Yachty and Veeze have reunited after linking up for “Sorry Not Sorry” last summer: Last week brought another new collab, “Can’t Be Crete Boy,” which comes with a Lyrical Lemonade video. PinkPantheress — “Tonight” PinkPantheress unveiled a Bridgerton-inspired video for “Tonight” last week, but that’s the only thing that’s 19th century about the song, as it’s all contemporary house (with no harps and concertinas and whatnot).

2hollis — “Nice” Since releasing his third album, 2024’s Boy, 2hollis signed with Interscope and has been releasing new music with the label. He just dropped a new album, Star, and songs like “Nice” showcase his ability to keep adventurous electroclash catchy. Djo — “Charlie’s Garden” Sometimes, you write a song about a woman you’re really into. And sometimes, if you’re Djo (Joe Keery), you write a song like “Charlie’s Garden,” a Beatles-inspired number he penned in honor of Stranger Things castmate Charlie Heaton.