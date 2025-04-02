Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.
Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists.
Jessie Reyez released her Paid In Memories album alongside a video for “NYB” while Kali Uchis announced her Sincerely with her “Sunshine & Rain…” single. Coco Jones took another step closer to her Why Not More? debut album with “You” and Ari Lennox celebrated her birthday with the funky “Soft Girl Era.”
Here are the new music releases you need to listen to:
Kali Uchis — “Sunshine & Rain…”
At long last there’s a new Kali Uchis album on the way, that being her fifth album Sincerely, and we now have its first single. “Sunshine & Rain…” arrives as a lush record that praises the feeling of good love in her life. “This record is about embracing a life of enjoyment despite the world or your circumstances,” she said about the song, adding that it’s “an existential piece focusing on the vulnerability and romanticism of life.”
Ari Lennox — “Soft Girl Era”
Ari Lennox has been teasing her upcoming third album for some weeks now, and finally, the Dreamville singer gave us the first offering from it. “Soft Girl Era” is an anthemic and bouncy that brings back the funky production from her 2022 Age/Sex/Location album, soundtracked by Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox who are also beyond the boards for “Soft Girl Era.”
Jessie Reyez — Paid In Memories
Jessie Reyez’s third album Paid In Memories drops as a reflection of her career, its highs and lows, and how far she’s come over the years. Its 21 songs delivers features from Lil Wayne, Miguel, 6lack, Lil Yachty, Ari Lennox, Big Sean, and more. “My relationship with success has been a little convoluted for a long time,” Reyez said in a press release for the album. “I was scared of it when I first got started in the industry.” Now, thinking more optimistically, she says, “I’ve been paid in more ways than one, and luckily, I’ve been well paid in memories.”
Coco Jones — “You”
Coco Jones’ debut album Why Not More? arrives later this month, and while the wait continues, Jones delivers another single from the album with “You.” The track is a vulnerable one as Jones gets honest about falling in love. It arrives after she revealed the dates for the European and United Kingdom leg of her Why Not More? Tour.
Mahalia — “Different Type Of Love” Feat. Masicka
With her Luvergirl era in full swing, British singer Mahalia celebrates a “Different Type Of Love” with Masicka on her latest single. “I’ve been waiting for ‘Different Type Of Love’ to come out since it was made,” Mahalia says about the song. It’s fun, sexy and the perfect “luvergirl” record. I’ve been a fan of Masicka for a long time and I’m so so excited that he’s on this!!”
Naomi Sharon — “Can We Do This Over”
A new era is here for Naomi Sharon, and it begins with her new single “Can We Do This Over.” The tracks steers toward a more acoustic sound, which gives more room for Sharon’s enchanting vocals to shine. “I remember being in a vulnerable phase,” Sharon says about the songs creative process. “Together with Justin Tranter, the co-writer, I wrote a beautiful lyric that perfectly captured how I was feeling. That was a special experience.
Dende — I Am, Because You Are…
After reaching new heights in 2023 with ’95 Civic and keeping us fed lest year with Wish You Were Here, Houston singer Dende, who recently inked a deal with Def Jam, gets into his 2025 flow with his new EP, I Am, Because You Are…. The 6-track project captures Dende’s artistic mind as he paints his feelings about romance, lust, and love onto a canvas for us to see and hear.
Isaiah Falls & Odeal — “Searching”
Florida singer Isaiah Falls announced his new project LVRS Paradise with his new single “Searching” alongside championed singer Odeal. The track is a sultry and cinematic affair that captures the duo’s longing feeling for a love that feels out of reach. “Working with Odeal was effortless,” Falls said about the collaboration. “I always appreciate when I can tell that someone puts the time and effort into their craft.”
Jozzy — “Maybe”
It’s been two years since Jozzy gave us her excellent Songs For Women, Free Game For N****s EP, and she’s finally back with a new record for what will hopefully lead to a new project soon. “Maybe” arrives with production from Bongo ByTheWay and Jozzy’s passionate and sultry pleas to a lover as she begs with them to be honest and transparent with her about their budding romance.
Genia — “Give” Feat. Monaleo
At just 23 years old, California singer Genia is making waves in the R&B lane and it continues with a new version of “Give” featuring Houston rapper Monaleo. Genia’s range is at full display here as she switches between quickfire verses and an epic bridge, while Monaleo effortlessly glides on the bouncy production.
Aqyila — Falling Into Place
Canadian singer Aqyila finally delivers her debut album Falling Into Place, and man, was it worth the wait. Through 11 songs, Aqyila showcases her heartfelt songwriting, infectious melodies, and expansive R&B palette. ““I’m just a lover girl at heart,” Aqyila says about the project. “I love love, and I love songs that make me feel like I’m right in the moment, floating in love.”