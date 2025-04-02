Kali Uchis — “Sunshine & Rain…” At long last there’s a new Kali Uchis album on the way, that being her fifth album Sincerely, and we now have its first single. “Sunshine & Rain…” arrives as a lush record that praises the feeling of good love in her life. “This record is about embracing a life of enjoyment despite the world or your circumstances,” she said about the song, adding that it’s “an existential piece focusing on the vulnerability and romanticism of life.” Ari Lennox — “Soft Girl Era” Ari Lennox has been teasing her upcoming third album for some weeks now, and finally, the Dreamville singer gave us the first offering from it. “Soft Girl Era” is an anthemic and bouncy that brings back the funky production from her 2022 Age/Sex/Location album, soundtracked by Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox who are also beyond the boards for “Soft Girl Era.”

Mahalia — “Different Type Of Love” Feat. Masicka With her Luvergirl era in full swing, British singer Mahalia celebrates a “Different Type Of Love” with Masicka on her latest single. “I’ve been waiting for ‘Different Type Of Love’ to come out since it was made,” Mahalia says about the song. It’s fun, sexy and the perfect “luvergirl” record. I’ve been a fan of Masicka for a long time and I’m so so excited that he’s on this!!” Naomi Sharon — “Can We Do This Over” A new era is here for Naomi Sharon, and it begins with her new single “Can We Do This Over.” The tracks steers toward a more acoustic sound, which gives more room for Sharon’s enchanting vocals to shine. “I remember being in a vulnerable phase,” Sharon says about the songs creative process. “Together with Justin Tranter, the co-writer, I wrote a beautiful lyric that perfectly captured how I was feeling. That was a special experience.

Dende — I Am, Because You Are… After reaching new heights in 2023 with ’95 Civic and keeping us fed lest year with Wish You Were Here, Houston singer Dende, who recently inked a deal with Def Jam, gets into his 2025 flow with his new EP, I Am, Because You Are…. The 6-track project captures Dende’s artistic mind as he paints his feelings about romance, lust, and love onto a canvas for us to see and hear. Isaiah Falls & Odeal — “Searching” Florida singer Isaiah Falls announced his new project LVRS Paradise with his new single “Searching” alongside championed singer Odeal. The track is a sultry and cinematic affair that captures the duo’s longing feeling for a love that feels out of reach. “Working with Odeal was effortless,” Falls said about the collaboration. “I always appreciate when I can tell that someone puts the time and effort into their craft.”

Jozzy — “Maybe” It’s been two years since Jozzy gave us her excellent Songs For Women, Free Game For N****s EP, and she’s finally back with a new record for what will hopefully lead to a new project soon. “Maybe” arrives with production from Bongo ByTheWay and Jozzy’s passionate and sultry pleas to a lover as she begs with them to be honest and transparent with her about their budding romance. Genia — “Give” Feat. Monaleo At just 23 years old, California singer Genia is making waves in the R&B lane and it continues with a new version of “Give” featuring Houston rapper Monaleo. Genia’s range is at full display here as she switches between quickfire verses and an epic bridge, while Monaleo effortlessly glides on the bouncy production.