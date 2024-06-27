Team Needs: Power Forward Upgrade, Perimeter/Wing Defense, Center Depth

The Sacramento Kings didn’t take a huge step back last year, but it was just enough to get leap-frogged by a number of teams in the West and kept them out of the playoffs. After choosing to run it back a year ago and seeing the team stagnate a bit, it’s expected that the Kings look to make some upgrades on their roster this summer. They don’t seem to want to change everything, as evidenced by a savvy re-signing of Malik Monk before he could even hit the free agent market, but they are on the hunt for a player or two that could get them back in the playoff chase.

They came into the 2024 NBA Draft with the 13th pick, which presented a choice for the Kings front office of either adding another young player to the roster or seeking out a trade that could bring in veteran help. A package of Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and a pick has been rumored to be out there for an upgrade at the 4-spot, as they look to bring in a two-way forward to raise their ceiling a bit, hoping to find a player that can fit between De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray.

After searching for a trade with the 13th pick, apparently discussing deals with Washington and Brooklyn for Kyle Kuzma and Cam Johnson, the Kings opted to take Providence’s Devin Carter, landing a player ready to contribute early.

Devin Carter (No. 13 Overall), B+: The Kings were reportedly shopping this pick all week but, in the end, they take one of the late risers in the class. Carter is arguably the best guard defender in the draft, and he took a large step forward as a shooter in his final college season. The Kings missed on this type of pick with Davion Mitchell, but Carter has a better overall package.