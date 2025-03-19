Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SZA starred as Catwoman in a State Farm advertisement and Davido took a step closer to his upcoming album 5ive with his new single “Be There Still.” 4Batz returned with his new single “Mortal Kombat,” and Lauryn Hill gave big co-signs to Doechii and Samara Cyn at the 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Festival. Here are the new music releases you need to listen to:

4Batz — “Mortal Kombat” With his sophomore project en route, Dallas native 4Batz gets the ball rolling with his new single “Mortal Kombat.” The track positions him as a fighter in love who goes above and beyond to preserve a relationship, even when he’s to blame for its possible demise. Raiche — “Girls A Gun” After kicking off her 2025 with “Standards,” Raiche takes a step closer to her next project with “Girls A Gun.” The fiery anthem captures the singer standing firm on her self-worth and setting boundaries for her own benefit. “‘Girls A Gun’ is my empowerment anthem — I wrote it when I was done with being pushed around,” she said about the song in a press release. “Sometimes, you just gotta speak up and let ’em know what’s what!”

Cautious Clay — “Tokyo Lift (5am)” Cautious Clay announced his upcoming album The Hours: Morning with “Tokyo Lift (5am).” The new single re-creates a calm morning after a night of wild fun. “‘Tokyo Lift (5am)'” is a song I wrote about a time I spent out at a karaoke bar until 5 AM,” said about the song in a press release. “This particular night was perfect; the music was perfect, the drinks were flowing, and everyone was completely losing track of time. The energy and sonics of this song is something I really wanted to match the feeling of one of those nights.” Zyah Belle — “About Time” Feat. Ben Reilly The incomparable Zyah Belle is back with new music as she recruits Ben Reilly for their new single “About Time.” The groovy single captures the duo’s realization about the feelings they share and the actions that follow afterward. “‘About Time’ is the soundtrack to the moment you finally make your move,” Belle said about the song. “This song is about breaking the ice and taking that chance. It’s flirty, fun, and full of that ‘butterflies in your stomach’ energy.”

Chikoruss — “Bestfriend” Montreal singer Chikoruss keeps his hot streak alive with his new single “Bestfriend.” The bouncy and intoxicating record amplifies Chikoruss’ determination to break out of the friendzone with a woman he has his eye on. “While making this song, I was thinking about what I would say to a female best friend who I liked more than a friend,” he said about the song. “So, this became an ode to me pouring out my feelings while I’m drunk or letting the liquor talk.” Khalil — “Hard To Explain” Feat. Dee Gatti Sacramento singer Khalil closed 2024 with a pair of singles, “Change Of Plans” and “No Surprise V2,” and now he’s back in 2025 to pick up where he left off. He returns with “Hard To Explain” alongside Fort Worth singer Dee Gatti, a collaboration he says he’s “glad we could make happen.”

JayDon — “I’ll Be Good” LA singer JayDon, who is just 17 years old, recently signed a deal with Usher and LA Reid’s label Mega and celebrated the feat with a new song. “I’ll Be Good” arrives as a sweet blend of nostalgic and modern R&B. The new song is the latest single from his upcoming EP Me, My Songs and I set for release later this year. Josh Levi — “Feel The Bass (Prelude)” Feat. Beam With his debut album on the way, Josh Levi builds up the hype for it with “Feel The Bass (Prelude)” alongside Beam. Pulsating synths carry the uptempo track that Levi says “represents the adrenaline, energy, and the vibration that is to come in my debut album.” He adds, “This one is for all the people that like to feel music in their veins and are ready to ride along with me into something special.”

ABIR — “Made 4 U” Moroccan-born and Los Angeles-bred singer ABIR shares her second single of the year with “Made 4 U.” The track joins “Butterflies” as singles from her upcoming EP First Quarter. As for “Made 4 U,” ABIR uses the song to share a heartfelt message to a lover whom she sees as a blessing from God for her to share her unique love, loyalty, and trust. No Guidnce — Confessions Of A Loverboy British R&B boyband No Guidnce touch down with their new EP Confessions Of A Loverboy. The five-track project is a bold and emotionally-driven release that blends traditional and contemporary R&B. The new project is highlighted by “Lovers To Enemies,” which the group calls “a real boyband anthem.”